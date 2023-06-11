Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon
JOHANNESBURG - Tete Dijana won the Comrades Marathon for the second consecutive year, with a record-breaking time of 5 hours, 13 minutes, and 58 seconds.
Dijana, who hails from the North West stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019.
Meanwhile, Gerda Steyn won the women’s race of the 96th edition of the marathon, in a time of 5:44:56.
The Two Oceans winner also broke the down-run record, which was previously held by Frith van der Merwe in 1989 at a time of 5:54:43.
This year’s race was a downhill run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, with about 17 000 runners taking part in the 87km race.
The Netherlands’ Piet Wiersma came in second, with Edward Mothibi taking the third spot in the men’s race, while Adele Broodryk came in second in the women’s race, with Carla Monilaro clinching the third spot.
KwaZulu-Natal's Gerda Steyn of Phantane Athletics Club has become the first woman home at 2023 Comrades Marathon. Congratulations! #ActiveandwinningKZN pic.twitter.com/LSbmodExJ7' 🇿🇦 #KZNSportsArts&Culture (@SportArtsKZN) June 11, 2023
