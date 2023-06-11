South Africans always find the humour in anything...even during an earthquake
South Africans are known for finding the humour in anything.
This time, social media was flooded with memes about the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Gauteng in the early hours of Sunday morning.
It didn't take too long before #earthquake was the number one trend in the country.
It is believed the tremor happened at around 02:38am and at this stage, the cause of the tremor is still unknown.
Some thought it was the end of the world and said church services would probably be packed today.
Others said we should check if Thabo Bester is still in prison.
One user believed the cause of the tremor was due to someone dropping a Mugg and Bean muffin.
And of course, there were those who felt a bit left out because they slept right through the entire thing.
House insurance companies will still ask if you were home, was your gate locked , were the cameras on ,when they see your claim😭#earthquake pic.twitter.com/Oc5XePyf7G' Yanga (@Yanga_Co) June 11, 2023
If you slept on a @Sealy Ultra plush mattress, then chances are you never felt that #earthquake pic.twitter.com/OQyKZJh14Q' Ntate Chris (@ntate_chris) June 11, 2023
Can someone check if Bester is still in prison after this #earthquake?#tremor pic.twitter.com/UdPvXeKPW3 #earthquake' Fatima Muhammad (@FatymahEmdy) June 11, 2023
Well that explains it #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Adse7Yo7Sy' Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) June 11, 2023
What if the #earthquake was God fetching his people and he left us behind to tweet about it pic.twitter.com/FabSTsljbA' XO. (@xo_godrich) June 11, 2023
#earthquake and Covid19 survivor at 26 ! I have a lot to tell my kids pic.twitter.com/tYH9vNnIHq' Minister of Shade 😎 (@Social_bbeing) June 11, 2023
Churches will be packed today #earthquake pic.twitter.com/FaThCahRjf' Sbu (@DizzyMasango) June 11, 2023
RELATED: Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep
