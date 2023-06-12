Thabo Bester prison escape: Ninth suspect due in court on Tuesday

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH] What earthquake? Trust South Africans to find humor in a CRISIS The tremor was recorded at 02:38 am. 12 June 2023 11:23 AM
'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbr... 12 June 2023 10:22 AM
Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect nex... 12 June 2023 10:06 AM
View all Local
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
View all Politics
Makro comes out on top as the cheapest retailer in SA to get groceries right now Recent data shows Makro is the cheapest retailer to get a basket of essentials, while Spar is the most expensive. 12 June 2023 12:04 PM
'Greenhouse gas emissions at all-time high. Earth is warming faster than ever' We're still burning fossil fuels like there's no tomorrow. 12 June 2023 8:09 AM
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else? 12 June 2023 12:29 PM
SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010. 12 June 2023 12:25 PM
[WATCH] Comrades Marathon's record-breaking winners and a friendship for life Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending topics including the Comrades Marathon winners and an unexpected friendship for life. 12 June 2023 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981 Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji (Japan) are the 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champions. 12 June 2023 9:44 AM
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Bar... 11 June 2023 9:21 AM
View all Sport
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict. 12 June 2023 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive. 12 June 2023 10:07 AM
[WATCH] 3 kids and a baby found alive after wandering Amazon jungle for 40 days "Miracle! Miracle! Miracle! Miracle!" exclaimed rescuers upon finding the lost children, aged 13, nine, four, and one. 12 June 2023 9:13 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Local

Thabo Bester prison escape: Ninth suspect due in court on Tuesday

12 June 2023 6:32 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Thabo Bester
G4S
Mangaung Correctional Centre
Nandipha Magudumana

The suspect, identified as a Zimbabwean national, was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old man accused of aiding convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, escape from prison is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as a Zimbabwean national, was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

This brings the number of arrests in the case to nine.

ALSO READ:

Magudumana reportedly preparing to appeal judgment on her arrest challenge

• 'The Bester Eight': Who they are and what we know about them

Bester was re-arrested in Tanzania in April after escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State in May last year.

He, alongside his lover and alleged accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, are set to return to the same court next week.

Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe: "At this stage, he faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody. The suspect is likely to face additional charges. The possibility of police affecting more arrests cannot be ruled out."


This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester prison escape: Ninth suspect due in court on Tuesday




More from Local

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] What earthquake? Trust South Africans to find humor in a CRISIS

12 June 2023 11:23 AM

The tremor was recorded at 02:38 am.

Firefighters from Working on Fire who were deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Working on Fire

'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada

12 June 2023 10:22 AM

Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.

Picture: Pixabay

Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment

12 June 2023 10:06 AM

Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect next year.

A new witness was set to take the stand on 15 May 2023, however, she has threatened not to take the stand if the matter is broadcast live. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Zandi Khumalo set to resume with her testimony

12 June 2023 8:52 AM

The trial, which entered its second year in 2023, is expected to resume Monday morning with State prosecutor George Baloyi leading evidence, and Zandile Khumalo continuing her testimony.

TV anchor Derek Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that spread to his lungs. Photo: Twitter/@carteblanchetv (screenshot)

[WATCH] Derek Watts steps away to focus on his battle with cancer

12 June 2023 8:37 AM

Iconic TV anchor Derek Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, which has since spread to his lungs.

Former Minister of Energy Joemat-Pettersson at the South African International Renewable Energy Conference on 5 Oct 2015. Picture: Flickr/GovernmentZA

Parliament wants retraction from 'Sunday World' over Joemat-Pettersson claims

12 June 2023 7:24 AM

Parliament threatened to file a complaint against news publication 'Sunday World' if it did not retract an article claiming that former Cabinet member and member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson's family snubbed National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child'

11 June 2023 12:04 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Felicia Goosen about her new book: Prison Child - a recollection of her time spent in a Thai prison with her mother, a convicted smuggler.

Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker

11 June 2023 9:21 AM

Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Gauteng on 11 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/@LastQuake

Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep

11 June 2023 8:41 AM

Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, further recording the epicentre in Alberton.

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

All you need to know about food safety

11 June 2023 8:34 AM

An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.

Trending

Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981

Sport

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Zandi Khumalo set to resume with her testimony

Local

Parliament wants retraction from 'Sunday World' over Joemat-Pettersson claims

Local

EWN Highlights

Nigeria's president urges patience after fuel subsidy upheaval

12 June 2023 3:55 PM

Brixton residents warned of prolonged power outage following substation fire

12 June 2023 3:51 PM

Traffic delays in parts of Joburg as protests hit Eldorado Park & Westdene

12 June 2023 3:30 PM

