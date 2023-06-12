Fall asleep in 2 minutes or less with this military-approved trick
Africa Melane speaks to Liezel van der Westhuizen about the military trick that can get you asleep in two minutes or less.
Listen to the details below.
Van der Westhuizen says a lack of sleep costs the world economy over $411 billion and 1.3 million working days annually.
It's also scientifically proven that a lack of sleep can lead to:
-
Heart disease
-
Kidney disease
-
High blood pressure
-
Stroke
-
Obesity
-
Depression
-
Injury in adults and children
-
Other mental and physical health problems
The United States military has popularised a method that worked on 96% of pilots, who fell asleep within two minutes or less while in a chair with loud background noises.
So, what's the military-approved trick to sleep faster?
In a bed or a chair, relax your entire face including your muscles, tongue, and jaw, drop your shoulders releasing all tension with your hands placed on the side of your body, and relax your chest and legs while focusing on your breath - inhale and exhale deeply three times, and clear your mind for 10 seconds - and that's it!
Van der Westhuizen mentions that it takes a while for your body to adjust to this sleep routine.
For military pilots, it took three to six weeks, so it might take you a while too.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : Fall asleep in 2 minutes or less with this military-approved trick
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-sleeping-in-bed-near-smartphone-4473864/
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next
What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else?Read More
SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later
The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010.Read More
[WATCH] Comrades Marathon's record-breaking winners and a friendship for life
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending topics including the Comrades Marathon winners and an unexpected friendship for life.Read More
SA's 20 best selling vehicles for May
'Greenhouse gas emissions at all-time high. Earth is warming faster than ever'
We're still burning fossil fuels like there's no tomorrow.Read More
South Africans always find the humour in anything...even during an earthquake
It wasn’t long after the 4.7 magnitude tremor struck Gauteng when social media was flooded with memes.Read More
Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown
When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation.Read More
Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back!
The 25th Encounters South African International Documentary Festival takes place in Cape Town and Johannesburg from 22 June to 2 July 2023.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] 2023 Volkswagen Polo Sedan
This Sedan is up there with a car that you need to have, says motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.Read More