



A recent video making its rounds on social media and several news outlets has people asking the age-old question: are aliens real?

A family who captured the now-viral video in Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, claims that a green flash shot across the sky before "something" crashed in their backyard.

In the video, a young man says he saw "a big creature" walking in their yard.

Upon the family's sighting, it's reported that Las Vegas police responded to a call specifying "not human" visitors.

Watch the video in question below.

Reports confirm that the police officers questioned the family and their neighbours but have no "concrete answers".

The American Meteor Society says that several people across Eastern California and Utah also reported seeing "the flash".

Mmm, so, are aliens real?

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Las Vegas police responds after family claims to see ALIENS in backyard