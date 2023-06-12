[WATCH] Derek Watts steps away to focus on his battle with cancer
Beloved TV host and journalist Derek Watts will be stepping away from the camera to focus on his health.
In a recent video, Watts shared a brief update on his health.
"Another short hospital stay, but I'm fine – I'll be out of here soon… Thank you for all the love, the messages, the prayers that give us all hope,” he says in a pre-recorded video.
UPDATE ON DEREK WATTS' HEALTH@DerekWatts updates #CarteBlanche viewers on his health. Read the full statement now on our website. Papa D, the Carte Blanche family and MultiChoice team are behind you all the way. https://t.co/Tz9oeEXtdQ pic.twitter.com/KS9dI5Sqjy' Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) June 11, 2023
The _Carte Blanche _presenter was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, which has since spread to his lungs.
He was rushed to ICU earlier this year after a suspected stroke, which was later diagnosed as severe sepsis after he collapsed while on a family trip.
With the love and support of his family, friends, and specialists, he was able to continue telling the stories that have shaped the country.
The team remains ‘hopeful and optimistic’ about his recovery.
“We have complete confidence in the expertise and dedication of his medical team, who will provide the best possible care and support throughout this process,” reads the statement from Carte Blanche.
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Derek Watts steps away to focus on his battle with cancer
Source : https://twitter.com/carteblanchetv/status/1667956109666144259
More from Local
[WATCH] What earthquake? Trust South Africans to find humor in a CRISIS
The tremor was recorded at 02:38 am.Read More
'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada
Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.Read More
Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment
Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect next year.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Zandi Khumalo set to resume with her testimony
The trial, which entered its second year in 2023, is expected to resume Monday morning with State prosecutor George Baloyi leading evidence, and Zandile Khumalo continuing her testimony.Read More
Parliament wants retraction from 'Sunday World' over Joemat-Pettersson claims
Parliament threatened to file a complaint against news publication 'Sunday World' if it did not retract an article claiming that former Cabinet member and member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson's family snubbed National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.Read More
Thabo Bester prison escape: Ninth suspect due in court on Tuesday
The suspect, identified as a Zimbabwean national, was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.Read More
Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Felicia Goosen about her new book: Prison Child - a recollection of her time spent in a Thai prison with her mother, a convicted smuggler.Read More
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker
Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.Read More
Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep
Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, further recording the epicentre in Alberton.Read More