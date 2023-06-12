



Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 1:55).

On Friday, four children that had been missing in the Colombian Amazon for 40 days were found – alive.

They had been missing since 1 May after their plane went down in the Amazon jungle.

Their mother survived the crash but passed away four days later.

After assuming the worst, footprints and half-eaten wild fruits led the rescuers to their whereabouts.

HOPE.



4 children aged below 13 survive 40 days in predator heavy Amazon forest.



It takes a lot more than luck as they survived on packed food thrown from searching chopper and managed to overcome their fear collectively.



pic.twitter.com/RlFZXbXa9l#columbia #Amazon #survival ' Geet Mehar (@geetmehar) June 10, 2023

The children, all members of the indigenous Huitoto people, have been taught and raised to fend for themselves at a young age – from learning to hunt, fish, and gather, says their grandfather.

Their aunt, Damarys Mucutuy, told media that they used to play 'survival games' which came in handy.

According to reports, Lesley, the eldest, made a makeshift shelter from branches held together with hair ties, survived on Fariña (a type of flour) that was found on the plane and, when that ran out, seeds.

President Petro refers to the four as 'children of the jungle', praising them and their relationship with the environment.

I don't think I could survive 40 days in a supermarket, let alone in a jungle. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 3 kids and a baby found alive after wandering Amazon jungle for 40 days