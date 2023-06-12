Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Zandi Khumalo set to resume with her testimony





TSHWANE - The trial into the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

The trial entered its second year, with the court currently hearing from the fifth witness.

The Meyiwa trial was postponed in May, due to one of the defence lawyers needing to attend to another matter.

Before the latest adjournment, Zandile Khumalo, who was among those present when Meyiwa was killed, spent a day and a half giving testimony.

So far, Khumalo pointed out the second accused, Bongani Ntanzi, as one of the alleged intruders.

She also told the court intricate details about Meyiwa’s death, including how she felt his body go cold as they rushed him to the hospital.

Khumalo will continue Monday morning, with State prosecutor George Baloyi expected to continue leading evidence.

