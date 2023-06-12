Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada

12 June 2023 10:22 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Canada fire
south african firefighters

Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.

Since late April, wildfires have ravaged several areas in Canada.

More than 200 South African firefighters have been deployed to assist in containing the spread of these fires.

RELATED: [WATCH] SOUTH AFRICAN FIREFIGHTERS LAND IN CANADA WITH A HEARTWARMING SONG

Lester Kiewit speaks to Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire about how the team's been doing.

Listen to the conversation below.

Abrahams says the team is currently in the Canadian province of Alberta as the wildfires have spread fast and wide in this area.

He adds that this is Canada's "worst-ever fire season" with about five million hectares burnt already.

The team's representative says their main aim is to protect life and contain the fire.

Abrahams says some fires aren't secured yet so they're working towards containing its spread.

Despite the ravaging wildfires, Abrahams says "our firefighters are doing well."

This is the fifth deployment of South African firefighters to Canada, so the team is familiar with the terrain and equipment.

Abrahams says the Canadians are confident in their ability to "get things done" and praised the Mzansi firefighting squad for two things...

It's the kind of energy and enthusiasm that the youth bring to the fore that's caught the Canadians attention.

Trevor Abrahams, Senior Representative - Working on Fire

Mzansi's firefighting squad have been deployed to Canada for 39 days with another 213 firefighters joining the team from 14 June.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada




