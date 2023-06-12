[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

On Saturday, President Zelensky confirmed that his country's counter-offensive against Russian invaders has begun.

Ukraine has so far liberated three villages in the eastern region of the country, the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive.

Social media footage shows Ukrainian soldiers celebrating and holding up the Ukrainian flag in the villages they freed.

Dear Friends,#MondayMotivaton is Ukrainian armed forces.



Due to the information silence mode we know a little, BUT in last 2 days they liberated 4 villages that were occupied from March 2022#ukrainecounteroffensive pic.twitter.com/gcxHXerU6v ' Jane (@UkraineEugenia) June 12, 2023

Symbolically, rather important - even if not militarily, geographically, and geopolitically that important. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

I wonder if they [Russia] know about this. I wonder if they have any idea what's actually happening. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

