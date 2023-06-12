[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
On Saturday, President Zelensky confirmed that his country's counter-offensive against Russian invaders has begun.
Ukraine has so far liberated three villages in the eastern region of the country, the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive.
Social media footage shows Ukrainian soldiers celebrating and holding up the Ukrainian flag in the villages they freed.
Dear Friends,#MondayMotivaton is Ukrainian armed forces.' Jane (@UkraineEugenia) June 12, 2023
Due to the information silence mode we know a little, BUT in last 2 days they liberated 4 villages that were occupied from March 2022#ukrainecounteroffensive pic.twitter.com/gcxHXerU6v
RELATED: What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
Symbolically, rather important - even if not militarily, geographically, and geopolitically that important.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
I wonder if they [Russia] know about this. I wonder if they have any idea what's actually happening.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
