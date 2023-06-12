Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment
JOHANNESBURG - Those planning for retirement or wanting to access their money from their provident or pension funds have been urged to study the draft legislation for the two-pot retirement system.
Treasury has released details of the system for public comment with an implementation date of 1 March 2024.
There have been concerns among many that they are not able to access their funds while government is concerned that many won’t have money for retirement.
The Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect next year.
The savings component will comprise one-third of the individual’s retirement assets and will be available for withdrawal before retirement. There were complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic that people needed emergency funds.
Secondly, the retirement component will see two-thirds of the total individual retirement fund contributions allocated here which will only be accessible at retirement and will then be paid in the form of an annuity. This is to guarantee money for retirement.
And then a vested component deals with what has been accrued before the implementation date next year with the current rules applying for that sum.
More details on how the new plan works with various scenarios are available on Treasury’s website.
This article first appeared on EWN
