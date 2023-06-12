Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981

12 June 2023 9:44 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
French Open
Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane

Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji (Japan) are the 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champions.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Kgothatso Montjane following her maiden win at the French Open.

Kgothatso Montjane is a Grand Slam winner!

She was crowned the women’s wheelchair doubles champion at the French Open on 10 June, alongside partner Yui Kamiji from Japan.

The duo defeated Diede de Groot and Maria Florencia Moreno 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles finals.

Montjane is the first South African woman to win a French Open title since 1981.

This was Montjane’s sixth appearance at a grand slam finals in the last four years.

It shows that when you have proper support, you can really turn around.

Kgothatso Montjane, wheelchair tennis player

Chemistry with doubles partner Kamiji also played an important role in the duo's victory.

The pair had to learn how to play as a team as both are left-handed who previously played with right handers.

You need to be able to lift each other up, and you also need to be able to communicate because that is what makes the perfect doubles [team].

Kgothatso Montjane, wheelchair tennis player

On the same day, fellow South African Donald Ramphadi and his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne claimed the Quad Wheelchair Doubles title.

The duo defeated Heath Davidson and Robert Shaw 1-6, 6-2, 10-3.

RELATED: ROLAND GARROS: SA'S DONALD RAMPHADI IS A DOUBLE'S GRAND SLAM CHAMPION

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




