Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Kgothatso Montjane following her maiden win at the French Open.
Kgothatso Montjane is a Grand Slam winner!
She was crowned the women’s wheelchair doubles champion at the French Open on 10 June, alongside partner Yui Kamiji from Japan.
The duo defeated Diede de Groot and Maria Florencia Moreno 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles finals.
Montjane is the first South African woman to win a French Open title since 1981.
South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane and Yui Kamiji are the #RolandGarros Women's Wheelchair Doubles champions 👏🏆🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/3eLshFRhoR' SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 10, 2023
This was Montjane’s sixth appearance at a grand slam finals in the last four years.
It shows that when you have proper support, you can really turn around.Kgothatso Montjane, wheelchair tennis player
Chemistry with doubles partner Kamiji also played an important role in the duo's victory.
The pair had to learn how to play as a team as both are left-handed who previously played with right handers.
You need to be able to lift each other up, and you also need to be able to communicate because that is what makes the perfect doubles [team].Kgothatso Montjane, wheelchair tennis player
On the same day, fellow South African Donald Ramphadi and his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne claimed the Quad Wheelchair Doubles title.
The duo defeated Heath Davidson and Robert Shaw 1-6, 6-2, 10-3.
RELATED: ROLAND GARROS: SA'S DONALD RAMPHADI IS A DOUBLE'S GRAND SLAM CHAMPION
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://twitter.com/SuperSportTV/status/1667528489841442817
More from Sport
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon
Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was held by Frith van der Merwe.Read More
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker
Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.Read More
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away
Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the tournament.Read More
Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race
Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn seems to be a firm favourite for the women's race.Read More
Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend
You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend.Read More
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup
Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Wales in the pool phase.Read More
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami
The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.Read More
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football
Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soccer World Cup.Read More
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit
The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour.Read More