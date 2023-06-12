Study: Taurine in PRIME Energy and other drinks boosts health and slows ageing
A study published by Columbia University on 8 June has found that a deficiency in the nutrient taurine may decrease ageing and extend healthy lifespans.
So what is taurine?
It's a nutrient produced in the body and found in many foods.
The Columbia University study finds that a taurine supplement is often a common ingredient in energy drinks, including PRIME Energy, Red Bull, Monster Energy, Rockstar, NOS, Full Throttle, and AMP.
Taurine supplement pills are also available, providing the nutrient without the caffeine, sweeteners, and other ingredients in energy drinks.
Watch the study's full insights below.
The study also shows that a lack of taurine is linked to a higher risk of some diseases like:
Diabetes
Obesity
High glucose
High liver disease
Hypertension
Abdominal obesity
Inflammation
The study's leader, Vijay Yadav says these results are life-changing and might be the 'elixir of life' science has been searching for...
For the last 25 years, scientists have been trying to find factors that not only let us live longer, but also increase health span, the time we remain healthy in our old age. This study suggests that taurine could be an elixir of life within us that helps us live longer and healthier lives.Vijay Yadav, PhD - Columbia
It's important to note that this study's results comes from tests conducted on animals.
Further trials are needed to confirm the same findings in humans.
This article first appeared on KFM : Study: Taurine in PRIME Energy and other drinks boosts health and slows ageing
Source : https://drinkprime.com/
