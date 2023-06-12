[WATCH] What earthquake? Trust South Africans to find humor in a CRISIS





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Who in your home wakes up always shocked by what happened while they were sleeping?

This question follows the sudden occurrence of an estimated 4.8 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning.

The tremor affected Johannesburg, Alberton, Pretoria, Centurion, and Tembisa in Gauteng.

Hope everyone is OK after that #earthquake happened this morning in #Johannesburg , Centurion, Midrand, Tembisa 😒 pic.twitter.com/6aNtnr0y2z ' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) June 11, 2023

Some South Africans took to social media to claim they had heard nothing since they were asleep.

People will die in their sleep,

Some didnt even feel anything #tremor pic.twitter.com/a4LbcWRxJi ' Addicted To O₂ (@Telmon_Maluleke) June 11, 2023

Me during earthquake at night. One day I will wake up in the river stru. #earthquake #tremor pic.twitter.com/JKENFQ1670 ' 💫Mntana☄️ka 🔥Mfundisi💥 (@_ziikhona) June 11, 2023

Some of us just woke up now and everyone is talking about #tremor #earthquake sizofa yaz 🙆🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hIVlMsfhFt ' Kurus (@thabo_makuru) June 11, 2023

The Council of Geoscience indicated that Alberton was the epicentre of the tremor.

Thankfully there were no major incidents reported.

