SA's 20 best selling vehicles for May
The Ford Ranger's moment in the sun as South Africa's top-selling new vehicle was as fleeting as having an uninterrupted electricity supply. After losing the top spot in April, the Toyota Hilux wasted no time in reclaiming the throne in the month of May, putting the Ford Ranger once again in second place.
In the brawl of the bakkies, the Hilux roared back with a whopping 2,798 units sold last month, making it not just the best-selling bakkie, but also overall top selling vehicle of any kind in the country. While Ford's Ranger may have come second, it did so with a very impressive 2,104 units sold.
And let's not forget, while it may have fallen short in terms of sales, the Ranger did walk away with a highly sort after accolade. The American car maker was crowned Car of the Year by the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists, making history as the first bakkie to ever snag that prestigious title. Sorry Toyota Hilux.
Toyota can console itself with the knowledge that the sales chart confirms it as the country's favorite car brand, dominating the charts once again. Alongside the ever-dominant Hilux, the Corolla Cross, Hi-Ace, and Starlet also proved to be heavy hitters, each selling over 1,000 units. The recently launched new-generation Urban Cruiser, a bigger and pricier ride compared to its predecessor, made a solid entrance with 713 sales for the month.
The Chinese brands also made a good accounting of themselves with both Haval and Cherry posting good numbers. Haval took 13th place, having logged 881 sales of the Jolion, while Chery followed closed behind with the Tiggo4 Pro's 745 sales.
\SOUTH AFRICA'S TOP 20 SELLING CARS IN MAY 2023
-
Toyota Hilux — 2,798
-
Ford Ranger — 2,104
-
VW Polo Vivo — 1,876
-
Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,644
-
Isuzu D-Max — 1,555
-
Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,487
-
Toyota Starlet — 1,218
-
Suzuki Swift — 1,178
-
Nissan NP200 — 1,157
-
VW Polo — 1,024
-
Toyota Fortuner — 1,018
-
Hyundai Grand i10 — 976
-
Haval Jolion — 881
-
Chery Tiggo4 Pro — 745
-
Renault Kiger — 720
-
Toyota Urban Cruiser — 713
-
Nissan Magnite — 688
-
Mahinda Scorpio Pikup — 639
-
VW T-Cross — 550
-
Suzuki Baleno — 504
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's 20 best selling vehicles for May
