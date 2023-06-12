[WATCH] Comrades Marathon's record-breaking winners and a friendship for life





Clarence Ford speaks to resident online trend spotter, Barbara Friedman about the day's trending news, including highlights from the Comrades Marathon.

Listen to the conversation below.

If you missed it, Friedman reports on the 96th Comrades Marathon which took place on Sunday (11 June 2023) where hundreds and thousands of runners came together to run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

The race saw epic victories in both male and female categories, the former includes a win from Tete Dijana who won the race in five hours, 13 minutes and 58 seconds.

While the latter includes a record-breaking win from two-time Comrades winner, Gerda Steyn who crossed the finish line in five hours, 44 minutes and 54 seconds, 10 minutes less (5:54:43) than the winning time from 1989.

After crossing the finish line, Steyn still had enough energy for the crowd and ran another lap for them.

Watch Steyn's victorious moment below.

Friedman says another trending moment on everyone's lips is the Comrades friendship which emerged between two struggling runners who were the final duo to finish the race... and made a life-long friendship through their hardship.

Jaypee Snyman and Siphiwe Dludla were arm-in-arm encouraging each other to finish the race.

Watch this incredible moment below.

What a finish 🥺



Not All Heroes Wear Capes 🙌🏽



JAYPEE SNYMAN JOU LEGEND 🥇



Comrades 2024 training starts tomorrow 🤭#Ziyasha #comradesmarathon #comradesmarathon2023 #SundayRunday #ultimatehumanrace pic.twitter.com/slkem0mE1W ' Audrin Van Schoor (@audas_vanschoor) June 11, 2023

This was Dludla's sixth completed Comrades, while Snyman completed 19 of the 20 Comrades he participated in.

It's reported that the crowd's roar when they crossed the finish line, was deafening.

Snyman says "that's the spirit of what this race is about. It's about human kindness and camaraderie."

The pair says they will remain friends after their Comrades experience.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Comrades Marathon's record-breaking winners and a friendship for life