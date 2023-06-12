Makro comes out on top as the cheapest retailer in SA to get groceries right now





For a second consecutive month, Makro comes out on top as the cheapest retailer to get a basket of essentials.

This is according to The Outlier’s recent monthly grocery basket comparison for May 2023.

The data is based on the prices of nine staple food and essential products from eight of the country's most popular grocery retailers - Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, Makro, Boxer, Food Lover’s Market and Woolworths.

The nine essential items are:

700g loaf of Albany Superior Slices White Bread, or store brand

2-litre sunflower oil (cheapest option)

2.5kg Iwisa maize meal

2.5kg Selati white sugar

2-litre milk (cheapest option)

2kg Tastic rice

2.5kg Snowflake cake flour

175g bar of Dettol herbal soap

9-pack of two-ply toilet paper (cheapest option)

According to the data, Makro had the cheapest basket costing R382.55, which is R11 cheaper than its April 2023 basket.

Spar was the most expensive with a total of R419.91.

It must be noted that Spar is franchised, therefore prices and items can vary from store to store.

The Outlier's May 2023 grocery basket. Photo: The Outlier

Data is collected on the 24th of every month in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

