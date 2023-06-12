



Leading the way on The Midday Report today is the earthquake that rocked Johannesburg residents over the weekend.

For non-JHB residents, a moderate earthquake that measures 5.0 on the Richter scale was reported in and around the city in the early hours of Sunday morning. The quake was confirmed by seismologists at the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and South Africa’s Council for Geoscience.

To learn more about what happened and the potential for further disruptions, Mandy Wiener speaks with geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald.

This one would have been like a Boeing landing on the roof of your house. It was a serious earthquake. Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist

I think this specific [earthquake] is related to the earthquakes that we had in Turkey, where the African plate needs to resettle after a major move up there. Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes, today, Zandile Khumalo, a state witness returns to the stand.

The BRICS Summit hangs in the balance, this as President Cyril Ramaphosa looks for a way out of hosting the summit due to Vladimir Putin's arrest warrant.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late sporting legend, former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker.

Scroll up for the full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: What was the JHB earthquake?