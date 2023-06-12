SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later
Sanja Hanekom from Durban was left speechless after a parcel she was expecting 13 years ago finally arrived.
This was after she reportedly received two notices from the SA Post Office to collect a parcel, one of which was a final notice, with a R65 customs collection charge, to collect the parcel from her local post office.
“Since we were not expecting a parcel, we were rather confused to discover that a parcel with my husband’s name and our address is held hostage at the local post office,” Hanekom shared in a viral Facebook post.
The family ‘rushed out to rescue a parcel’ from the post office mainly out of curiosity.
“Surprise! The once lost parcel was sent to us thirteen years ago by my dad [from New York] when our child was born. Surreal, Twilight Zone is real.”
IOL reported that inside the box was a tea pot (in perfect condition), a pair of sneakers, a broken strainer cup, boxes of tea and a collection of interior design magazines.
This article first appeared on 947 : SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1959603551043712&set=a.136040870066665
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next
What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else?Read More
[WATCH] Comrades Marathon's record-breaking winners and a friendship for life
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending topics including the Comrades Marathon winners and an unexpected friendship for life.Read More
SA's 20 best selling vehicles for May
Fall asleep in 2 minutes or less with this military-approved trick
Liezel van der Westhuizen explains the military-approved method that might help you fall asleep in two minutes or less.Read More
'Greenhouse gas emissions at all-time high. Earth is warming faster than ever'
We're still burning fossil fuels like there's no tomorrow.Read More
South Africans always find the humour in anything...even during an earthquake
It wasn’t long after the 4.7 magnitude tremor struck Gauteng when social media was flooded with memes.Read More
Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown
When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation.Read More
Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back!
The 25th Encounters South African International Documentary Festival takes place in Cape Town and Johannesburg from 22 June to 2 July 2023.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] 2023 Volkswagen Polo Sedan
This Sedan is up there with a car that you need to have, says motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.Read More