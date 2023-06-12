Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission The new book by Paul Holden gives an accessible summary of the findings of the Zondo Commission. 12 June 2023 5:37 PM
A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’ Carte Blanche Producer Tarryn Crossman speaks on the story of a lawyer who stole millions from children with disabilities. 12 June 2023 4:03 PM
ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s... 12 June 2023 3:26 PM
View all Local
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
View all Politics
Why travel insurance is crucial for professionals embracing remote work & travel Increased travel brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies. 12 June 2023 8:22 PM
Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between Microsoft describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you tablet flexibility and laptop performance and battery l... 12 June 2023 8:00 PM
BEWARE! Cybersecurity breaches are on the rise in South Africa Are South African companies too lax when it comes to cyber security? 12 June 2023 7:42 PM
View all Business
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else? 12 June 2023 12:29 PM
SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010. 12 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker Barker, who led South Africa to their only AFCON triumph in 1996 died on Saturday after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. 12 June 2023 7:51 PM
Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981 Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji (Japan) are the 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champions. 12 June 2023 9:44 AM
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Sport
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US. 12 June 2023 12:39 PM
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict. 12 June 2023 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive. 12 June 2023 10:07 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik

12 June 2023 2:24 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Britney Spears
Britney Spears family
Barbs Wire

Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs.

Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending news which includes reports saying Britney Spears is on drugs.

Skip to 3:40 for this trending news.

Friedman reports that after a 13-year conservatorship held by Spears' father Jamie ended in November 2021 - Britney has "not been doing well."

Friedman also reports that Spears' family (mostly, her dad) is concerned about the former pop star since the conservatorship ended because she's been posting half-naked videos and images on her social media platforms, like this...

The most recent concern comes from her father, who speculates that the singer is on drugs - specifically, crystal meth, AKA, tik.

It's also alleged that her sons, Preston (17) and Jayden (16) are refusing to see their mother, claiming they have seen drugs being delivered to her house.

Reports say that Spears' family is scared Britney will die an untimely death like Amy Winehouse.

Her ex-husband, Kevin Federline has responded to these claims, saying it's not true and that it's fake news.

Britney also reacted, saying that the news "bullies" her and "goes low" in an Instagram post, posted on 11 June.

As Friedman and Ford says, perhaps, this is what the consequences of child stardom are... or could this just be what Britney Spears with freedom looks like?

Scroll up to listen to the full trend report.

Or listen to Barb's Wire, Monday to Thursday at 9.30am on CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik




12 June 2023 2:24 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Britney Spears
Britney Spears family
Barbs Wire

More from Lifestyle

@ olegdudko/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next

12 June 2023 12:29 PM

What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The parcel was sitting at the SA Post Office for 13 years. Photo: Facebook/Sanja Hanekom

SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later

12 June 2023 12:25 PM

The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Twitter, video screengrab from Twitter user: @audas_vanschoor

[WATCH] Comrades Marathon's record-breaking winners and a friendship for life

12 June 2023 12:21 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending topics including the Comrades Marathon winners and an unexpected friendship for life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's 20 best selling vehicles for May

12 June 2023 11:34 AM

Two bakkies rule the roost.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto

Fall asleep in 2 minutes or less with this military-approved trick

12 June 2023 8:33 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen explains the military-approved method that might help you fall asleep in two minutes or less.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

'Greenhouse gas emissions at all-time high. Earth is warming faster than ever'

12 June 2023 8:09 AM

We're still burning fossil fuels like there's no tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LOL! © rawpixel/123rf.com

South Africans always find the humour in anything...even during an earthquake

11 June 2023 1:42 PM

It wasn’t long after the 4.7 magnitude tremor struck Gauteng when social media was flooded with memes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: stratfordproductions/123rf

Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown

11 June 2023 12:37 PM

When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@encountersdoc

Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back!

11 June 2023 10:41 AM

The 25th Encounters South African International Documentary Festival takes place in Cape Town and Johannesburg from 22 June to 2 July 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

[CAR REVIEW] 2023 Volkswagen Polo Sedan

10 June 2023 3:25 PM

This Sedan is up there with a car that you need to have, says motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

The true-crime series Rosemary's Hitlist launches next week. Photo: Showmax

Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week

10 June 2023 10:19 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our screens this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Natalie Portman stars as Jane Foster in Thor. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman!

9 June 2023 8:43 AM

With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube channel, Moja Love TV

[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets'

9 June 2023 7:43 AM

In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram, @rachelkolisi, screengrab

[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video

8 June 2023 1:12 PM

Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is Messi's seventh trip to China, the last being in 2017, according to local media. Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Hossein Zohrevand

[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami

8 June 2023 9:50 AM

The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone

Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!

8 June 2023 9:11 AM

Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab posted by Sarah Bee, @BirrelleBee on Twitter

[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

7 June 2023 2:25 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Chuck Kennedy with Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!

7 June 2023 12:47 PM

Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from America's Got Talent's YouTube video

[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent

7 June 2023 10:19 AM

Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnny Clegg sings in honour of Nelson Mandela during his memorial service at the Cape Town Stadium on 11 December 2013. Picture: EWN.

Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today

7 June 2023 8:33 AM

Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec

Local

ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card

Local

Could China host the BRICS summit instead of South Africa?

Local

EWN Highlights

'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker

12 June 2023 11:51 PM

Eskom to receive power generation boost from Mozambique

12 June 2023 11:43 PM

SA canoeist Birkett reflects on recent bronze medal ahead of national champs

12 June 2023 11:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA