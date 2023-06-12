Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik
Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending news which includes reports saying Britney Spears is on drugs.
Skip to 3:40 for this trending news.
Friedman reports that after a 13-year conservatorship held by Spears' father Jamie ended in November 2021 - Britney has "not been doing well."
Friedman also reports that Spears' family (mostly, her dad) is concerned about the former pop star since the conservatorship ended because she's been posting half-naked videos and images on her social media platforms, like this...
The most recent concern comes from her father, who speculates that the singer is on drugs - specifically, crystal meth, AKA, tik.
It's also alleged that her sons, Preston (17) and Jayden (16) are refusing to see their mother, claiming they have seen drugs being delivered to her house.
Reports say that Spears' family is scared Britney will die an untimely death like Amy Winehouse.
Her ex-husband, Kevin Federline has responded to these claims, saying it's not true and that it's fake news.
Britney also reacted, saying that the news "bullies" her and "goes low" in an Instagram post, posted on 11 June.
As Friedman and Ford says, perhaps, this is what the consequences of child stardom are... or could this just be what Britney Spears with freedom looks like?
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik
Source : https://www.flickr.com/photos/rhysadams/
