The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Local

Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec

12 June 2023 2:31 PM
by Amy Fraser
Eskom
loadsheddding

If we could achieve this with our power plants now, could loadshedding be a thing of the past?

Clement Manyathela interviews Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive at Eskom.

The past few days have almost felt like a dream, reminding us of the good old days without the dreaded loadshedding.

If we could achieve this with our power plants now, will we be able to do it again in the future? Could loadshedding be a thing of the past?

FILE: Medupi power station, the fourth largest coal-fired power station in the world. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Medupi power station, the fourth largest coal-fired power station in the world. Picture: EWN.

RELATED: 'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule'

Shunmagum says that while it's still 'early days', the improvement can be credited to improved generation performance and leadership at the various plants.

He adds that we can expect 'pockets of excellence' in the coming week, with no loadshedding during the day followed by stage 3 and potentially stage 2 closer to the weekend.

We undermine the role of leaders in the organisation.

Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive – Eskom

Because of the improved performance, it's down to stage 3.

Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive – Eskom

We will not loadshed during the day...Looking positive for the coming week.

Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive – Eskom

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




