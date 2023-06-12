Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec
Clement Manyathela interviews Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive at Eskom.
The past few days have almost felt like a dream, reminding us of the good old days without the dreaded loadshedding.
If we could achieve this with our power plants now, will we be able to do it again in the future? Could loadshedding be a thing of the past?
RELATED: 'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule'
Shunmagum says that while it's still 'early days', the improvement can be credited to improved generation performance and leadership at the various plants.
He adds that we can expect 'pockets of excellence' in the coming week, with no loadshedding during the day followed by stage 3 and potentially stage 2 closer to the weekend.
We undermine the role of leaders in the organisation.Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive – Eskom
Because of the improved performance, it's down to stage 3.Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive – Eskom
We will not loadshed during the day...Looking positive for the coming week.Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive – Eskom
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
