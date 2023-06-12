[LISTEN] South Africa’s complex current and historical relationship with the UK
Clement Manyathela speaks with Gustavo De Carvalho, Senior Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA)
South Africa was occupied by the British Kingdom centuries ago and was under British colonial rule for over 100 years.
While our relationship with the UK started off with a difficult foundation, it has developed into one that is closely bound by trade relations and investments.
De Cravalho says that throughout this long history, both South Africa and the UK have changed significantly.
For the UK specifically, he says that Brexit has impacted and weakened the UK's role as a global power.
The UK was the largest power in the world at a time and what we see now in 2023 is the UK, especially after Brexit, trying to reinvent itself.Gustavo De Carvalho, Senior Researcher - South African Institute of International Affairs
The relationship between South Africa and the UK right now, as it has been historically, remains very complex [and] remains very important.Gustavo De Carvalho, Senior Researcher - South African Institute of International Affairs
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
