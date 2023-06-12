'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission
John Maytham speaks with Paul Holden, author of Zondo at Your Fingertips.
The Zondo Commission was a deep look into corruption in our country, with the court transcripts amounting to tens of thousands of pages.
Holden has written the book ‘Zondo at Your Fingertips’ which gives a summary of the core findings of the inquiry.
The book, which is roughly 500 pages, can make understanding the findings of the commission more accessible for South Africans.
Holden says that before publishing this book, he read the massive Zondo report several times.
It was quite a process, both exhausting but also enlightening.Paul Holden, Author - Zondo at Your Fingertips
The key thing behind what I wrote was to try and encapsulate the fullness of the commission's findings while cutting out all of the incredibly lengthy disquisitions that the Zondo Commission often went on.Paul Holden, Author - Zondo at Your Fingertips
He adds that this aims to be a comprehensive account that is detailed enough for the reader to understand why the commission made its decision, without becoming too complicated.
The idea behind it was to make it accessible for everyone right now, but for it also to be valuable and useful for a very long time.Paul Holden, Author - Zondo at Your Fingertips
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission
Source : GCIS
More from Local
A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’
Carte Blanche Producer Tarryn Crossman speaks on the story of a lawyer who stole millions from children with disabilities.Read More
ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card
In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s president and its structures.Read More
[LISTEN] South Africa’s complex current and historical relationship with the UK
South Africa’s relationship with the UK obviously has a complicated history as it was founded in colonialism.Read More
Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec
If we could achieve this with our power plants now, could loadshedding be a thing of the past?Read More
The Midday Report Express: What was the JHB earthquake?
All the news you need to know.Read More
Could China host the BRICS summit instead of South Africa?
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the BRICS summit in August.Read More
[WATCH] What earthquake? Trust South Africans to find humor in a CRISIS
The tremor was recorded at 02:38 am.Read More
'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada
Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.Read More
Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment
Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect next year.Read More