



John Maytham speaks with Paul Holden, author of Zondo at Your Fingertips.

The Zondo Commission was a deep look into corruption in our country, with the court transcripts amounting to tens of thousands of pages.

Holden has written the book ‘Zondo at Your Fingertips’ which gives a summary of the core findings of the inquiry.

The book, which is roughly 500 pages, can make understanding the findings of the commission more accessible for South Africans.

Holden says that before publishing this book, he read the massive Zondo report several times.

It was quite a process, both exhausting but also enlightening. Paul Holden, Author - Zondo at Your Fingertips

The key thing behind what I wrote was to try and encapsulate the fullness of the commission's findings while cutting out all of the incredibly lengthy disquisitions that the Zondo Commission often went on. Paul Holden, Author - Zondo at Your Fingertips

He adds that this aims to be a comprehensive account that is detailed enough for the reader to understand why the commission made its decision, without becoming too complicated.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS

The idea behind it was to make it accessible for everyone right now, but for it also to be valuable and useful for a very long time. Paul Holden, Author - Zondo at Your Fingertips

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission