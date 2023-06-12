Telkom shares surge after bid received for controlling stake in telecoms company
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis.
Telkom shares soared by 12% on Monday, off the back of news that it received an official bid from a group of investors for a majority stake in the state-owned telecoms company.
The Telkom board received a formal offer from a group of potential investors for the acquisition of a controlling stake in the company.
The group of investors includes former chief executive officer Sipho Maseko.
During his tenure, Maseko was lauded for moving the company from a fixed line operator, to a more digital, mobile service provider.
Maseko's Afrifund, as well as Axian Telecom and the Government Employee Pension Fund managed by the Public Investment Corp are behind the joint-bid.
Whether it's a takeover, or some sort of merger with another company, or a partial sale of assets, something is certainly going to transpire, probably during the course of this year I would think.Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis
A takeover of this nature...will the shareholders, maybe part of the new management. Will they be able to do something different, something amazing that would put Telkom back on a stronger growth path?Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis
Telkom started developing some of its woes, it's more recent woes under the former CEO, Sipho Maseko. It's not a new, sudden development.Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Telkom shares surge after bid received for controlling stake in telecoms company
