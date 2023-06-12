Telkom shares surge after bid received for controlling stake in telecoms company

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission The new book by Paul Holden gives an accessible summary of the findings of the Zondo Commission. 12 June 2023 5:37 PM
A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’ Carte Blanche Producer Tarryn Crossman speaks on the story of a lawyer who stole millions from children with disabilities. 12 June 2023 4:03 PM
ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s... 12 June 2023 3:26 PM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
Why travel insurance is crucial for professionals embracing remote work & travel Increased travel brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies. 12 June 2023 8:22 PM
Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between Microsoft describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you tablet flexibility and laptop performance and battery l... 12 June 2023 8:00 PM
BEWARE! Cybersecurity breaches are on the rise in South Africa Are South African companies too lax when it comes to cyber security? 12 June 2023 7:42 PM
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else? 12 June 2023 12:29 PM
SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010. 12 June 2023 12:25 PM
'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker Barker, who led South Africa to their only AFCON triumph in 1996 died on Saturday after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. 12 June 2023 7:51 PM
Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981 Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji (Japan) are the 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champions. 12 June 2023 9:44 AM
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US. 12 June 2023 12:39 PM
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict. 12 June 2023 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive. 12 June 2023 10:07 AM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Telkom shares surge after bid received for controlling stake in telecoms company

12 June 2023 6:47 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Telkom
The Money Show
Africa Analysis
Sipho Maseko
Public Investment Corporation
Dobek Pater

Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko is part of the group of investors, bidding for a stake in the state-owned telecoms company.

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis.

Telkom shares soared by 12% on Monday, off the back of news that it received an official bid from a group of investors for a majority stake in the state-owned telecoms company.

The Telkom board received a formal offer from a group of potential investors for the acquisition of a controlling stake in the company.

The group of investors includes former chief executive officer Sipho Maseko.

During his tenure, Maseko was lauded for moving the company from a fixed line operator, to a more digital, mobile service provider.

Maseko's Afrifund, as well as Axian Telecom and the Government Employee Pension Fund managed by the Public Investment Corp are behind the joint-bid.

Sipho Maseko will step down as Eskom CEO in June 2022. Picture: YouTube Screensgrab
Sipho Maseko will step down as Eskom CEO in June 2022. Picture: YouTube Screensgrab

Whether it's a takeover, or some sort of merger with another company, or a partial sale of assets, something is certainly going to transpire, probably during the course of this year I would think.

Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis

A takeover of this nature...will the shareholders, maybe part of the new management. Will they be able to do something different, something amazing that would put Telkom back on a stronger growth path?

Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis

Telkom started developing some of its woes, it's more recent woes under the former CEO, Sipho Maseko. It's not a new, sudden development.

Dobek Pater, Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Telkom shares surge after bid received for controlling stake in telecoms company




More from Business

© glebstock/123rf.com

Why travel insurance is crucial for professionals embracing remote work & travel

12 June 2023 8:22 PM

Increased travel brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies.

Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between

12 June 2023 8:00 PM

Microsoft describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you tablet flexibility and laptop performance and battery life.

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

BEWARE! Cybersecurity breaches are on the rise in South Africa

12 June 2023 7:42 PM

Are South African companies too lax when it comes to cyber security?

© rido/ 123rf.com

Makro comes out on top as the cheapest retailer in SA to get groceries right now

12 June 2023 12:04 PM

Recent data shows Makro is the cheapest retailer to get a basket of essentials, while Spar is the most expensive.

Picture: Pixabay

Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment

12 June 2023 10:06 AM

Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect next year.

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

'Greenhouse gas emissions at all-time high. Earth is warming faster than ever'

12 June 2023 8:09 AM

We're still burning fossil fuels like there's no tomorrow.

A South African Social Security Agency office in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

How to apply for Sassa grant

9 June 2023 2:30 PM

Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand?

9 June 2023 9:18 AM

South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict.

Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)

9 June 2023 8:05 AM

In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top?

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations

8 June 2023 9:43 PM

Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.

