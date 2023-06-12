Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.
You need a new device, but you can't choose between a laptop or a tablet....
That's become somewhat of a common conundrum for people looking for a new gadget these days.
Tablets are easier to use, and have increased in popularity in recent years.
A device like the 13in Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a good example of how difficult it's become to decide between the two devices. Tech website, Stuff.co.za describes it as an easy-to-navigate oversized tablet, illustrating how consumers are shifting away from traditional laptops, to the less cumbersome tablets, which are easier to use, transport and store.
Microsoft itself describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life you need. 15.5 hours of battery life to be precise.
Depending on the specs, the Surface Pro 9 could cost between R18 000 and R45 000, so it doesn't come cheap at all.
The Surface is Microsoft's tablet, but also it's a very powerful laptop. It's basically the laptop, the screen, the everything, except the keyboard, all-in-one device.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
It's basically a 13-inch tablet, but it's impressively engineered.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
This is a premium product...and you can pay that for a top end MacBook Pro.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between
