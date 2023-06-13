Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!' Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias. 13 June 2023 7:41 AM
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible att... 13 June 2023 6:57 AM
NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre Six men were arrested linked to the mass shooting in July 2022 where 16 people lost their lives at the Soweto bar when a group of... 13 June 2023 6:50 AM
View all Local
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reas... 13 June 2023 6:26 AM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
View all Politics
Why travel insurance is crucial for professionals embracing remote work & travel Increased travel brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies. 12 June 2023 8:22 PM
Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between Microsoft describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you tablet flexibility and laptop performance and battery l... 12 June 2023 8:00 PM
BEWARE! Cybersecurity breaches are on the rise in South Africa Are South African companies too lax when it comes to cyber security? 12 June 2023 7:42 PM
View all Business
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else? 12 June 2023 12:29 PM
SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010. 12 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker Barker, who led South Africa to their only AFCON triumph in 1996 died on Saturday after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. 12 June 2023 7:51 PM
Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981 Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji (Japan) are the 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champions. 12 June 2023 9:44 AM
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Sport
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. 13 June 2023 7:52 AM
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US. 12 June 2023 12:39 PM
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict. 12 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre

13 June 2023 6:50 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority NPA
Nomzamo Tavern

Six men were arrested linked to the mass shooting in July 2022 where 16 people lost their lives at the Soweto bar when a group of gunmen opened fire on the crowd.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it withdrew the criminal charges against six men linked to the Soweto tavern shooting because there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.

The mass shooting sent shockwaves in the country and made international headlines after 16 people were killed at a bar in Nomzamo when a group of assailants opened fire on the crowd.

Six men were arrested and appeared in the Orlando Magistrates Court.

READ MORE:

In September, the NPA claimed that it had "circumstantial evidence" against five suspects, however, the authority now said it had to withdraw the charges, following thorough analysis of the contents of the dockets.

“As the NPA, we came to a conclusion to withdraw charges against all accused in the Nomzamo tavern shooting case due to challenges that include, amongst others, investigations that could not be complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives and also, subsequently, witnesses losing their lives,” said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.


This article first appeared on EWN : NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre




13 June 2023 6:50 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority NPA
Nomzamo Tavern

More from Local

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'

13 June 2023 7:41 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Picture: Pixabay.com

Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit

13 June 2023 6:57 AM

South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the Bloemfontein High Court on 5 May 2023 for his role of awarding a tender to replace asbestos roofs in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts

13 June 2023 6:26 AM

The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS

'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission

12 June 2023 5:37 PM

The new book by Paul Holden gives an accessible summary of the findings of the Zondo Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’

12 June 2023 4:03 PM

Carte Blanche Producer Tarryn Crossman speaks on the story of a lawyer who stole millions from children with disabilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the Bloemfontein High Court on 5 May 2023 for his role of awarding a tender to replace asbestos roofs in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card

12 June 2023 3:26 PM

In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s president and its structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa is welcomed by Britain's King Charles III to Horse Guards, London on during his state visit to the United Kingdom on 22 November 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

[LISTEN] South Africa’s complex current and historical relationship with the UK

12 June 2023 2:45 PM

South Africa’s relationship with the UK obviously has a complicated history as it was founded in colonialism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec

12 June 2023 2:31 PM

If we could achieve this with our power plants now, could loadshedding be a thing of the past?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Gauteng on 11 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/@LastQuake

The Midday Report Express: What was the JHB earthquake?

12 June 2023 1:45 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing. Picture: Dirco.

Could China host the BRICS summit instead of South Africa?

12 June 2023 1:32 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the BRICS summit in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre

Local

ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts

Politics Local

Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Food vouchers not meant for all flood victims - KZN Social Development Dept

13 June 2023 11:56 AM

Khayelitsha DA wants more visible policing at township stadia after shootings

13 June 2023 11:51 AM

Bo-Kaap gentrification: Find balance between development & heritage - analyst

13 June 2023 11:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA