NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it withdrew the criminal charges against six men linked to the Soweto tavern shooting because there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.
The mass shooting sent shockwaves in the country and made international headlines after 16 people were killed at a bar in Nomzamo when a group of assailants opened fire on the crowd.
Six men were arrested and appeared in the Orlando Magistrates Court.
READ MORE:
-
Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case
-
Nomzamo tavern shooting: State has tough task proving parts of case - magistrate
In September, the NPA claimed that it had "circumstantial evidence" against five suspects, however, the authority now said it had to withdraw the charges, following thorough analysis of the contents of the dockets.
“As the NPA, we came to a conclusion to withdraw charges against all accused in the Nomzamo tavern shooting case due to challenges that include, amongst others, investigations that could not be complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives and also, subsequently, witnesses losing their lives,” said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.
This article first appeared on EWN : NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre
More from Local
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.Read More
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.Read More
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.Read More
'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission
The new book by Paul Holden gives an accessible summary of the findings of the Zondo Commission.Read More
A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’
Carte Blanche Producer Tarryn Crossman speaks on the story of a lawyer who stole millions from children with disabilities.Read More
ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card
In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s president and its structures.Read More
[LISTEN] South Africa’s complex current and historical relationship with the UK
South Africa’s relationship with the UK obviously has a complicated history as it was founded in colonialism.Read More
Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec
If we could achieve this with our power plants now, could loadshedding be a thing of the past?Read More
The Midday Report Express: What was the JHB earthquake?
All the news you need to know.Read More