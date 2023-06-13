Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency gave the assurance that it wouldn't flout the country's foreign policy during the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit in August.
The country is facing a diplomatic conundrum over the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A warrant of arrest was issued for Putin, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes.
While the Presidency denied mulling plans to move the venue to another country, it remains unclear how government plans to deal with Putin, if he lands in Johannesburg.
READ MORE:
-
Presidency denies alleged plans to move upcoming BRICS summit to China
-
SA announces diplomatic immunities to protect BRICS summit, not individuals
-
Govt still weighing legal options on Putin visit to SA for BRICS summit - Pandor
-
ANC says Russian party warned that if SA arrests Putin, it's a war declaration
South Africa is a signatory of the Rome Statute, which carries the obligation to effect any arrest warrant against those accused of international crimes.
The spokesperson for the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, said the country would approach the situation with caution.
"The rest of the country can take assurance that at no point in time will the president and his administration lead a process that will be, in any form, in violation of our laws."
This article first appeared on EWN : Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Politics
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.Read More
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans
On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.Read More
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations
Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.Read More
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.Read More
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'
Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.Read More
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor
The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June.Read More
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges
A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.Read More
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.Read More
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill
According to a statement released by the office of the mayor on Wednesday, it said Gwamanda had been unwell since Tuesday, the day he delivered his maiden State of the City Address (Soca).Read More
More from Local
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.Read More
NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre
Six men were arrested linked to the mass shooting in July 2022 where 16 people lost their lives at the Soweto bar when a group of gunmen opened fire on the crowd.Read More
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.Read More
'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission
The new book by Paul Holden gives an accessible summary of the findings of the Zondo Commission.Read More
A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’
Carte Blanche Producer Tarryn Crossman speaks on the story of a lawyer who stole millions from children with disabilities.Read More
ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card
In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s president and its structures.Read More
[LISTEN] South Africa’s complex current and historical relationship with the UK
South Africa’s relationship with the UK obviously has a complicated history as it was founded in colonialism.Read More
Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec
If we could achieve this with our power plants now, could loadshedding be a thing of the past?Read More
The Midday Report Express: What was the JHB earthquake?
All the news you need to know.Read More