PrideMonth: How to be an ally for the LGBTQI+ community





Uveka Rangappa is joined by Human Rights Activist Jabulani Pereira to shed light on what it means to be an ally, in recognition and celebration of International Pride Month.

- Pride Month is celebrated globally every year in the month of June

- Retail giant Woolworths is showing its support to the LGBTQI+ community this month with a Pride campaign urging customers to "Be An Ally'

- Its campaign includes t-shirts, sweatpants, socks, bags and hats

Pride flag. Photo: Unsplash/Sophie Emeny

Retail giant Woolworths found itself on the receiving end of a boycott campaign earlier this month when it proudly voiced its support for Pride Month.

The retailer launched a campaign to show its support for the LGBTQIA+ community and called on its customers to "Be an Ally”.

But what does allyship really look like and how can people make sure they're walking the walk and not just talking the talk this Pride Month?

Uveka Rangappa posed the question to activist Jabulani Pereira.

Allyship really matters. Jabulani Pereira, LGBTQI+ rights activist

First and foremost our greatest allies should be the people who birth us, our parents, the people who adopt us, our extended family. Jabulani Pereira, LGBTQI+ rights activist

Pereira says there remains a lot of ignorance and fear within the heterosexual community for LGBTQI+ people:

When it comes to changing hearts and minds, we have a really long way to go. Jabulani Pereira, LGBTQI+ rights activist

Those who demonstrate homophobic or transphobic views are very difficult to reach, says Pereira.

It's very very difficult to change that kind of person, but love trumps hate and love trumps rejection. Jabulani Pereira, LGBTQI+ rights activist

RELATED: Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’