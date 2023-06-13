#PrideMonth: How to be an ally for the LGBTQI+ community
Uveka Rangappa is joined by Human Rights Activist Jabulani Pereira to shed light on what it means to be an ally, in recognition and celebration of International Pride Month.
- Pride Month is celebrated globally every year in the month of June
- Retail giant Woolworths is showing its support to the LGBTQI+ community this month with a Pride campaign urging customers to "Be An Ally'
- Its campaign includes t-shirts, sweatpants, socks, bags and hats
Retail giant Woolworths found itself on the receiving end of a boycott campaign earlier this month when it proudly voiced its support for Pride Month.
The retailer launched a campaign to show its support for the LGBTQIA+ community and called on its customers to "Be an Ally”.
But what does allyship really look like and how can people make sure they're walking the walk and not just talking the talk this Pride Month?
Uveka Rangappa posed the question to activist Jabulani Pereira.
Allyship really matters.Jabulani Pereira, LGBTQI+ rights activist
First and foremost our greatest allies should be the people who birth us, our parents, the people who adopt us, our extended family.Jabulani Pereira, LGBTQI+ rights activist
Pereira says there remains a lot of ignorance and fear within the heterosexual community for LGBTQI+ people:
When it comes to changing hearts and minds, we have a really long way to go.Jabulani Pereira, LGBTQI+ rights activist
Those who demonstrate homophobic or transphobic views are very difficult to reach, says Pereira.
It's very very difficult to change that kind of person, but love trumps hate and love trumps rejection.Jabulani Pereira, LGBTQI+ rights activist
RELATED: Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_197455228_happy-couple-friends-and-portrait-smile-for-gay-or-lgbtq-pride-with-rainbow-flag-in-a-city-proud.html
More from Lifestyle
Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world
The global study ranked 50 countries based on five bad habits that are detrimental to human health.Read More
[WATCH] Stick to a shovel! Instructor fed up with learner's poor driving skills
"You can only work with a shovel and not drive," shouted the driving instructor.Read More
Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception
If you're hearing a crackling sound on the radio, you most likely have a signal problem.Read More
[LISTEN] The law and pet-friendly restaurants isn't PAWfect
A legal expert and the City's Programme Manager for Environmental Health weighs in on the legalities of pet-friendly restaurants.Read More
International Albinism Awareness Day: 4 inspiring SA celebs making a difference
Let's take a look at some of SA’s talents that didn’t let their skin disorder get in the way of their big dreams.Read More
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs.Read More
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next
What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else?Read More
SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later
The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010.Read More
[WATCH] Comrades Marathon's record-breaking winners and a friendship for life
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending topics including the Comrades Marathon winners and an unexpected friendship for life.Read More