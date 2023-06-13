Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today (13 June).
While the dynamic duo grew up on the big screen, making their acting debut on Full House as infants, they disappeared from the spotlight as they grew older.
So, what have the Olsen twins been up to?
The ultimate business-duo
When _Full House _neared its end, six-year-old Mary-Kate and Ashley founded an entertainment company called Dualstar in 1993.
The production company developed several films, television series, magazines and even video games.
Happy 37th birthday to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. pic.twitter.com/7mGtxdlyvP' Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2023
Fashion front-runners
After becoming a powerful Hollywood duo, the sisters shed their onscreen personalities in 2006 and went on to create their now-successful luxury fashion line, The Row.
The line was aimed at inspiring women and challenging traditional fashion norms.
9. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (The Row) pic.twitter.com/lQlirVbb3y' Kea (@jacquemusx) March 8, 2023
The line was an immediate success, cementing their names in the fashion industry.
Their contemporary collection _Elizabeth & James _and a clothing line with J.C. Penny soon followed.
Behind the scenes
Three decades after their days on Full House, the twins continued to stay out of the spotlight, aside from the odd red carpet appearance.
Mary-Kate was previously married to Olivier Sarkozy but later divorced in 2021.
Ashley married long-time boyfriend and artist Louis Eisner in 2022.
Happy Married Life! Ashley Olsen Secretly Marries Her Longtime Beau Artist Louis Eisner!!!' Celebrities Anniversary Today (@anniversary2day) January 6, 2023
TV star Ashley Olsen and her longtime boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner in an extreme ceremony at a private Bel-Air home. pic.twitter.com/Vy0CYffbT2
Sayonara Hollywood forever?
While the Olsen twins might have said goodbye to Hollywood, the family name still lives on in the industry.
In case you didn’t know, the twins’ younger sister Elizabeth plays Wanda/The Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
No matter how much time passes, there will always be someone who’s just finding out Elizabeth Olsen aka THE SCARLET WITCH is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s little sister. pic.twitter.com/KtMnFabATT' alias (@itsjustanx) February 22, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ashley_Mary-Kate_Olsen_2011_Shankbone_3.jpg
