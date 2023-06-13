Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception
There's nothing more frustrating than listening to a radio interview, just for it to start crackling as soon as it gets to the good part.
If you're hearing a hissing or crackling sound, you're probably dealing with a signalling issue, but not to worry.
Here are simple tips to improve it, to ensure easy, uninterrupted listening.
How to repair AM radio reception at home
If you're using an AM radio, ensure that the position of your radio is ideal.
Often times, if your radio is close to materials such as concrete, steel or aluminum, the signal will weaken as it blocks AM radio waves.
Ensure that you're keeping your AM radio away from electronics as it's also known to interfere with the signal.
Additionally, if you know where the transmission tower is, make sure that the back of the radio is facing it as it will result in clear frequency transmission.
If you've changed location and the signal is still bad, it's recommended to check if the station that you're trying to listen to is within the coverage area.
If you're too far from the transmitter, the signal will not reach the radio, especially if there are obstructions that weaken the signal travel, such as mountains or buildings.
Sometimes, the radio itself is the issue – if you're using a low quality radio, picking up a strong signal can become challenging.
Investing in a more reliable option such as digital AM radios will have stronger signals and improved sound quality.
Furthermore, even if your AM radio already comes with a built-in antenna, it may not be sufficient.
It's recommended to use an external antenna to boost AM radio signals as often times, a built-in-antenna comes with limitations which can restrict signals.
It's always a good idea to do some research on antennas that will give you the most bang for your buck.
Alternatively, if you can't afford a new antenna, why not diy one?
If you've tried everything and none of it works, it might be time to consult a professional to check and possibly repair your radio.
How to adjust the radio reception in your car
If you're struggling with radio reception in your car the problem is most likely related to poor reception caused by the antenna, external factors such as your whereabouts or the strength of the radio station.
Here are some simple tips to improve the signal.
The antenna is the main factor that boosts your car's radio signals.
Make sure that your antenna is in the best possible condition.
According to experts, the antenna length must be at least equal to the radio’s wavelengths to function properly.
Therefore, if your car's antenna is short, the chances of it affecting the signal will be much higher.
On the other hand, if the antenna is placed inaccurately, you should tighten and adjust the antenna cable or alternatively, replace it.
If your antenna is all good and you're still experiencing issues, sometimes there may be decorative items that may cause an interference, creating poor reception.
Similarly to an AM radio, your location will have an impact on your radio reception.
Oftentimes, if you're driving in rural areas, or areas with many obstructions such as mountains, it may create poor AM radio reception in the car.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception
Source : Pexels: Tobi
