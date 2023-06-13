Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says when it comes to organisational discipline, the tone has to be set from the top following the expulsion of its former secretary-general, Ace Magashule.
Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why he should not be booted out of the ANC.
The party confirmed its national disciplinary committee’s decision to expel him on Monday.
ALSO READ:
• ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
• ANC notes with 'heavy heart' Magashule's expulsion from party
• ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card
In 2021, Magashule attempted to unilaterally suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa – he has since failed to apologise for this, leading to the guilty findings against him by the national disciplinary committee last month.
Ace Magashule, the man once dubbed 'lifetime chair', has struggled to find his footing in the ANC’s national politics.
Magashule was the ANC’s longest-serving provincial chairperson and was appointed premier by former President Jacob Zuma in 2009 – a role he gave up in 2018 after being elected secretary-general.
Despite a narrow win at the Nasrec conference, Magashule seemed to believe he had the upper hand in the fractious battles that have beset the ANC.
But it was a suspension in 2021 that led to a meltdown and his attempt to fight the sanction in the courts failed.
The ANC says it's never easy cutting ties with someone who’s been a member for so long.
National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu: "It is obviously with a heavy heart because people who grew up in the ANC and in the struggle ideally should not be disengaged with the movement."
Some have argued there was no need for the ANC to go to such extreme measures as they express concern over the impact on the party.
This article first appeared on EWN : Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.Read More
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.Read More
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans
On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.Read More
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations
Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.Read More
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.Read More
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'
Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.Read More
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor
The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June.Read More
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges
A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.Read More
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.Read More
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA
All the news you need to know.Read More
When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics
Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa.Read More
Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police
Two people, including a local well known soccer coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a match.Read More
South Africa in the spotlight over terror funding
A cocktail of conditions, including a functional financial system, liberties, porous borders, corruption and criminality have made South Africa fertile ground for Islamists to raise funds, experts say.Read More
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency
The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.Read More
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.Read More
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.Read More
NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre
Six men were arrested linked to the mass shooting in July 2022 where 16 people lost their lives at the Soweto bar when a group of gunmen opened fire on the crowd.Read More
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.Read More