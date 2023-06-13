Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa. 13 June 2023 12:54 PM
Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police Two people, including a local well known soccer coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a match. 13 June 2023 12:18 PM
South Africa in the spotlight over terror funding A cocktail of conditions, including a functional financial system, liberties, porous borders, corruption and criminality have made... 13 June 2023 9:53 AM
View all Local
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why... 13 June 2023 8:48 AM
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible att... 13 June 2023 6:57 AM
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reas... 13 June 2023 6:26 AM
View all Politics
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms... 13 June 2023 9:31 AM
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!' Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias. 13 June 2023 7:41 AM
View all Business
Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world The global study ranked 50 countries based on five bad habits that are detrimental to human health. 13 June 2023 12:46 PM
[WATCH] Stick to a shovel! Instructor fed up with learner's poor driving skills "You can only work with a shovel and not drive," shouted the driving instructor. 13 June 2023 11:51 AM
Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception If you're hearing a crackling sound on the radio, you most likely have a signal problem. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner Jaypee Snyman helped fellow runner Siphiwe Dludla to finish the race, arm-in-arm, stealing the hearts of many. 13 June 2023 9:57 AM
'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker Barker, who led South Africa to their only AFCON triumph in 1996 died on Saturday after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. 12 June 2023 7:51 PM
View all Sport
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight. 13 June 2023 8:55 AM
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. 13 June 2023 7:52 AM
View all World
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion

13 June 2023 8:48 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why he should not be booted out of the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says when it comes to organisational discipline, the tone has to be set from the top following the expulsion of its former secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why he should not be booted out of the ANC.

The party confirmed its national disciplinary committee’s decision to expel him on Monday.

ALSO READ:

ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts

ANC notes with 'heavy heart' Magashule's expulsion from party

ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card

In 2021, Magashule attempted to unilaterally suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa – he has since failed to apologise for this, leading to the guilty findings against him by the national disciplinary committee last month.

Ace Magashule, the man once dubbed 'lifetime chair', has struggled to find his footing in the ANC’s national politics.

Magashule was the ANC’s longest-serving provincial chairperson and was appointed premier by former President Jacob Zuma in 2009 – a role he gave up in 2018 after being elected secretary-general.

Despite a narrow win at the Nasrec conference, Magashule seemed to believe he had the upper hand in the fractious battles that have beset the ANC.

But it was a suspension in 2021 that led to a meltdown and his attempt to fight the sanction in the courts failed.

The ANC says it's never easy cutting ties with someone who’s been a member for so long.

National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu: "It is obviously with a heavy heart because people who grew up in the ANC and in the struggle ideally should not be disengaged with the movement."

Some have argued there was no need for the ANC to go to such extreme measures as they express concern over the impact on the party.


This article first appeared on EWN : Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion




13 June 2023 8:48 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
Ace Magashule

More from Politics

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Picture: Pixabay.com

Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit

13 June 2023 6:57 AM

South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the Bloemfontein High Court on 5 May 2023 for his role of awarding a tender to replace asbestos roofs in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts

13 June 2023 6:26 AM

The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On 9 June 1976 pupils at Naledi High School vented their anger by burning out a police car and damaging three other vehicles.

On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans

9 June 2023 11:57 AM

On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations

8 June 2023 9:43 PM

Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction

8 June 2023 4:07 PM

The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'

8 June 2023 11:51 AM

Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor

8 June 2023 8:16 AM

The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government and organised business have established a partnership initiative to remove obstacles to inclusive economic growth and job creation. Image: South African Government on Twitter @GovernmentZA

Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges

7 June 2023 9:27 PM

A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1

7 June 2023 7:38 PM

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill

7 June 2023 3:53 PM

According to a statement released by the office of the mayor on Wednesday, it said Gwamanda had been unwell since Tuesday, the day he delivered his maiden State of the City Address (Soca).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

US President Joe Biden is seen before giving remarks in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol on 6 January 2022 in Washington, DC. Picture: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images/AFP

The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA

13 June 2023 1:29 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed nearly 10,000 newly trained officers at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria on 13 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics

13 June 2023 12:54 PM

Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.com

Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police

13 June 2023 12:18 PM

Two people, including a local well known soccer coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Islamic State flag. Picture: 123rf.com

South Africa in the spotlight over terror funding

13 June 2023 9:53 AM

A cocktail of conditions, including a functional financial system, liberties, porous borders, corruption and criminality have made South Africa fertile ground for Islamists to raise funds, experts say.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency

13 June 2023 9:31 AM

The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'

13 June 2023 7:41 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Picture: Pixabay.com

Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit

13 June 2023 6:57 AM

South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of 10 July 2022. Sixteen people were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre

13 June 2023 6:50 AM

Six men were arrested linked to the mass shooting in July 2022 where 16 people lost their lives at the Soweto bar when a group of gunmen opened fire on the crowd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the Bloemfontein High Court on 5 May 2023 for his role of awarding a tender to replace asbestos roofs in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts

13 June 2023 6:26 AM

The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS

'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission

12 June 2023 5:37 PM

The new book by Paul Holden gives an accessible summary of the findings of the Zondo Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world

Lifestyle

When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics

Local

[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner

Sport

EWN Highlights

CoJ budget speech: Morero to detail allocation of funds for service delivery

13 June 2023 4:40 PM

WATCH LIVE: 9th suspect arrested for Thabo Bester escape appears in court

13 June 2023 4:28 PM

ANC rushed to expel Ace Magashule from party, says Bathabile Dlamini

13 June 2023 3:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA