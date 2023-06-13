Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information





Former US president Donald Trump has landed in Miami ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday on 37 charges.

According to reports, Trump has been accused of illegally retaining classified information, including information about nuclear secrets.

This is the second time this year that he has been charged with a crime.

As it stands, Trump is the first US president facing criminal charges.

Trump has denied all claims.

This is altogether more serious. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

He [Trump] can deny it and then we can see some protests, no doubt. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

