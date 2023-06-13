Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:06).
Former US president Donald Trump has landed in Miami ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday on 37 charges.
According to reports, Trump has been accused of illegally retaining classified information, including information about nuclear secrets.
This is the second time this year that he has been charged with a crime.
As it stands, Trump is the first US president facing criminal charges.
Trump has denied all claims.
RELATED: Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)
This is altogether more serious.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
He [Trump] can deny it and then we can see some protests, no doubt.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Gage Skidmore
More from World
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit
[PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.Read More
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world
The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.Read More
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.Read More
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US.Read More
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them
Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.Read More
[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages
This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive.Read More
[WATCH] 3 kids and a baby found alive after wandering Amazon jungle for 40 days
"Miracle! Miracle! Miracle! Miracle!" exclaimed rescuers upon finding the lost children, aged 13, nine, four, and one.Read More
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France
The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition.Read More
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.Read More