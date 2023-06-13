WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS
Boxing fans got more than they signed up for after the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III ended in a massive brawl.
The bout on Sunday (11 June) went into complete chaos after Gotti continued to throw punches even after the referee called it.
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ends in massive brawl 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/dsfE5Mn4Oi' Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2023
Mayweather, whose professional career ended in 2017, has taken part in several high-profile exhibitions in recent years.
The most recent with Gotti ended in WWE Royal Rumble style with about 60 people from both fighters’ camps entering the ring at the end of the sixth round.
Daily Mail reports that Mayweather had the upper hand throughout the fight.
He made ‘light work’ of Gotti, continuously mocking him while landing a series of blows.
A number of fights also broke out in the crowd.
“That's why they pay the big bucks. Because I put on a show,” Mayweather later said in a video posted on social media.
Floyd Mayweather in a good mood after his exhibition Boxing match pic.twitter.com/8WokHiUXXX' 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) June 12, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Floyd_Mayweather_Jr._2015.jpg
