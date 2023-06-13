Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS

13 June 2023 10:33 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned.

Boxing fans got more than they signed up for after the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III ended in a massive brawl.

The bout on Sunday (11 June) went into complete chaos after Gotti continued to throw punches even after the referee called it.

Mayweather, whose professional career ended in 2017, has taken part in several high-profile exhibitions in recent years.

The most recent with Gotti ended in WWE Royal Rumble style with about 60 people from both fighters’ camps entering the ring at the end of the sixth round.

Daily Mail reports that Mayweather had the upper hand throughout the fight.

He made ‘light work’ of Gotti, continuously mocking him while landing a series of blows.

A number of fights also broke out in the crowd.

“That's why they pay the big bucks. Because I put on a show,” Mayweather later said in a video posted on social media.


This article first appeared on 947 : WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS




13 June 2023 10:33 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Floyd Mayweather

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
