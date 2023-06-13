How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa. 13 June 2023 12:54 PM
Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police Two people, including a local well known soccer coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a match. 13 June 2023 12:18 PM
South Africa in the spotlight over terror funding A cocktail of conditions, including a functional financial system, liberties, porous borders, corruption and criminality have made... 13 June 2023 9:53 AM
View all Local
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why... 13 June 2023 8:48 AM
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible att... 13 June 2023 6:57 AM
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reas... 13 June 2023 6:26 AM
View all Politics
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms... 13 June 2023 9:31 AM
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!' Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias. 13 June 2023 7:41 AM
View all Business
Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world The global study ranked 50 countries based on five bad habits that are detrimental to human health. 13 June 2023 12:46 PM
[WATCH] Stick to a shovel! Instructor fed up with learner's poor driving skills "You can only work with a shovel and not drive," shouted the driving instructor. 13 June 2023 11:51 AM
Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception If you're hearing a crackling sound on the radio, you most likely have a signal problem. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner Jaypee Snyman helped fellow runner Siphiwe Dludla to finish the race, arm-in-arm, stealing the hearts of many. 13 June 2023 9:57 AM
'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker Barker, who led South Africa to their only AFCON triumph in 1996 died on Saturday after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. 12 June 2023 7:51 PM
View all Sport
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight. 13 June 2023 8:55 AM
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. 13 June 2023 7:52 AM
View all World
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business

How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world

13 June 2023 11:45 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Taiwan
China Taiwan tension
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
microchips
Semiconductors

The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.

A conflict between the US and China over computer chips – or semiconductors – has been escalating in recent months. In particular, the US has taken steps to limit China’s access to advanced chip technology amid heightened international competition in the area.

The US recently tightened export controls to undercut China’s access to high-end chip manufacturing equipment and has banned top talent from working for Chinese semiconductor firms. Beijing retaliated by banning US chip maker Micron from operating in China.

Taiwan plays a critical role in this struggle. It has a huge share of the global semiconductor industry, but is also the focus of tensions between Beijing and Washington over its political status.

For all practical purposes, Taiwan has been independent since 1949, but Beijing believes it should be reunited with the rest of China – possibly by force. In April 2023, China conducted extensive military drills near Taiwan, simulating an encirclement of the island.

So, what might happen to the chip industry were China to invade?

A US act passed in 1979 requires Washington to help defend Taiwan. Providing for the island’s security also fits with wider US objectives on technology and economic security. US politicians have not minced their words in affirming that a Chinese invasion would be met with a swift military response.

A Democratic congressman from Massachusetts, Seth Moulton, recently quipped that if China invades, “We’re going to blow up TSMC” – this being the acronym for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s most valuable semiconductor company. Congressman Moulton later clarified that he had been discussing several options for conveying the enormous costs of invading Taiwan to Beijing.

Because of Taiwan’s dominant position in the chip industry, its economy has been described as the the “most indispensable” in the world. And TSMC is the cornerstone of what’s been described as Taiwan’s “silicon shield” – the idea that an outsize global reliance on its microchips protects it from invasion by China.

Critical technology

The author Chris Miller tells the story of how Taiwan reached this dominant position in his book Chip War. It turns out to have been largely the result of strategic geopolitics and the individual leadership of several chip industry “godfathers”, including Morris Chang, the founder of TSMC.

Semiconductors are produced by a remarkably global supply chain, with design often stemming from US, Japanese or European firms, and manufacturing taking place in Taiwan and South Korea. However, Taiwan alone manufactures more than 60% of the world’s semiconductors — and crucially, 90% of the most advanced ones.

There are fears the silicon shield might not hold forever, and an invasion by China would threaten the global economy with implosion. However, if TSMC were to build new manufacturing facilities elsewhere it would reduce the world’s reliance on Taiwan for chip production. A practice called “friendshoring” could concentrate manufacturing and the sourcing of materials outside Taiwan in countries friendly to the US. This would reduce risks to the US and its partners from an invasion.

However, such a shift would take years to complete and would be challenging to implement. In 2021, TSMC announced its plan to build a multi-billion-dollar facility in Arizona. But the plant will only be ready from 2025 at the earliest, and will probably not be capable of producing chips at what will by then be the technological frontier in terms of scale.

Generally speaking, the smaller the chip, the more transistors can fit on it. This enables the development of faster, more powerful electronic devices.

The Arizona facility is expected to produce chips at the 5 nanometre (nm) scale, and, at some stage, 3nm. This wouldn’t undermine Taiwan’s leadership, however, because TSMC is already working at 3nm in Taiwan and is likely to be further advanced by 2025.

TSMC may also face a challenge in attracting enough skilled employees to run its US operation.

The chip shortage

There is already a shortage of microchips, which began with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 and has affected many industries and products. In 2021, global car production slumped 26% and consumer electronic product launches have been delayed largely as a result.

In a bid to boost chip supplies, the Biden administration and the EU have tried to improve supply chain resilience by incentivising production closer to home. The 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, for instance, offers more than US$50 billion (£40 billion) for semiconductor research and development, manufacturing and workforce development in the US.

Yet, these policies run counter to trade war tactics. Export controls and other downward pressures on global “friends” working with Chinese firms have meant that even when TSMC is at capacity, additional supply cannot come from Chinese manufacturers. Under current chip war conditions, low supply is likely to continue, which means price increases and product delays.

Picture: ©pressmaster/123rf.com
Picture: ©pressmaster/123rf.com

The military response to an invasion of Taiwan could see manufacturing of semiconductors on the island halted overnight. This would place marked pressure on the price of the chips manufactured outside Taiwan. The increase in chip prices would unleash massive inflation on a range of products and services, including cars, phones and healthcare equipment such as ultrasounds and vital sign monitors.

The reduction in semiconductor supply would also affect the very national security context that is shaping the contours of its production. A Taiwanese invasion would mean a halt to the availability of the advanced chips used in satellites, stealth jets, and supercomputers. China’s ambition of having a “fully modern” military by 2027, and its Made in China 2025 plan, to boost manufacturing, both hold semiconductor capabilities at the core.

Having access to TSMC know-how and supplies would be pivotal for delivering on these goals. But the US commitment to defending Taiwan – if it holds – would mean the destruction of TSMC facilities on the island. The world’s cutting-edge facilities for advanced chips would be decimated.

We should all care about a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The global semiconductor industry would freeze. Inflation would spiral further upwards and the post-COVID recovery would be reversed. So many of the tools we rely on would disappear from our shops for years. It would wreak enormous damage on us all — with the Taiwanese people bearing the greatest cost.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation

Written by Robyn Klingler-Vidra: Associate Dean, Global Engagement | Associate Professor in Entrepreneurship and Sustainability, King's College London

The Conversation


13 June 2023 11:45 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Taiwan
China Taiwan tension
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
microchips
Semiconductors

More from World

India state on alert over 'extremely severe' cyclone

India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit

13 June 2023 12:22 PM

[PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

13 June 2023 11:32 AM

Trump has denied all claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Silvio Berlusconi: the property developer who became a media tycoon – and Italy’s most flamboyant prime minister

Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister

13 June 2023 7:52 AM

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jens Stoltenberg in 2017. Picture: Kuhlmann /MSC via Wikimedia Commons

NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden

12 June 2023 12:39 PM

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them

12 June 2023 11:45 AM

Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages

12 June 2023 10:07 AM

This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jungle

[WATCH] 3 kids and a baby found alive after wandering Amazon jungle for 40 days

12 June 2023 9:13 AM

"Miracle! Miracle! Miracle! Miracle!" exclaimed rescuers upon finding the lost children, aged 13, nine, four, and one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.com

Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France

9 June 2023 5:56 PM

The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction

8 June 2023 4:07 PM

The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gekaskr/123rf.com

Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report

8 June 2023 1:16 PM

Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency

13 June 2023 9:31 AM

The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'

13 June 2023 7:41 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

Why travel insurance is crucial for professionals embracing remote work & travel

12 June 2023 8:22 PM

Increased travel brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between

12 June 2023 8:00 PM

Microsoft describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you tablet flexibility and laptop performance and battery life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

BEWARE! Cybersecurity breaches are on the rise in South Africa

12 June 2023 7:42 PM

Are South African companies too lax when it comes to cyber security?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom Direct store. Image: Facebook.

Telkom shares surge after bid received for controlling stake in telecoms company

12 June 2023 6:47 PM

Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko is part of the group of investors, bidding for a stake in the state-owned telecoms company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rido/ 123rf.com

Makro comes out on top as the cheapest retailer in SA to get groceries right now

12 June 2023 12:04 PM

Recent data shows Makro is the cheapest retailer to get a basket of essentials, while Spar is the most expensive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment

12 June 2023 10:06 AM

Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

'Greenhouse gas emissions at all-time high. Earth is warming faster than ever'

12 June 2023 8:09 AM

We're still burning fossil fuels like there's no tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African Social Security Agency office in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

How to apply for Sassa grant

9 June 2023 2:30 PM

Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world

Lifestyle

When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics

Local

[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner

Sport

EWN Highlights

CoJ budget speech: Morero to detail allocation of funds for service delivery

13 June 2023 4:40 PM

WATCH LIVE: 9th suspect arrested for Thabo Bester escape appears in court

13 June 2023 4:28 PM

ANC rushed to expel Ace Magashule from party, says Bathabile Dlamini

13 June 2023 3:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA