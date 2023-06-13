Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches
JOHANNESBURG - The rise in cybersecurity breaches was blamed on a combination of lax security measures at companies and more sophisticated hackers.
The country's 2023 State of Ransomware report pointed to alarming data, with claims that many organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2022.
Ransomware involves a company needing to pay criminals to release their data and systems after hacking them.
READ MORE:
-
Cybersecurity experts warn of a rise in money scams on WhatsApp
-
CSIR: Cybercrime costs the economy an estimated R2.2bn per annum
-
Municipal employees are soft targets for hackers, says CSIR cybersecurity expert
"The primary attacks are in two separate areas. You've got complex attacks, which means it's ever engaging, ever-evolving, and you've got the secondary area, which is more of the criminal act,” said technology expert Brandon Muller.
“Now, the criminal act is what we're talking about here, and in the criminal act, its primary purpose is financial gain, if you're looking at it from a cybercriminal perspective."
Muller admitted it was becoming harder to thwart these attacks.
“This is also due to the fact of the inflation that we see. Organisations are feeling the pinch, at the moment. So, it's necessary to involve the right expertise but also the organisation needs to be mindful of the cost of these expenditures. At the end of the day, it might be more expensive to build up your own in-house security architecture."
This article first appeared on EWN : Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches
More from Business
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world
The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.Read More
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency
The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.Read More
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.Read More
Why travel insurance is crucial for professionals embracing remote work & travel
Increased travel brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies.Read More
Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between
Microsoft describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you tablet flexibility and laptop performance and battery life.Read More
BEWARE! Cybersecurity breaches are on the rise in South Africa
Are South African companies too lax when it comes to cyber security?Read More
Telkom shares surge after bid received for controlling stake in telecoms company
Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko is part of the group of investors, bidding for a stake in the state-owned telecoms company.Read More
Makro comes out on top as the cheapest retailer in SA to get groceries right now
Recent data shows Makro is the cheapest retailer to get a basket of essentials, while Spar is the most expensive.Read More
Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment
Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect next year.Read More
More from Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.Read More
Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office sought to bribe her with R600,000 to make the inquiry disappear.Read More
Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'
This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered the State of the City Address last week and highlighted the prioritisation of service delivery, while some council members deemed his speech vague and uninspiring.Read More
US has no intention of moving Agoa Forum from SA, says Dirco
This follows a letter from a group of US lawmakers to President Joe Biden's administration to sanction South Africa for what is perceived as its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
[LISTEN] How much is wind energy contributing to our electricity grid?
With our ongoing electricity crisis, wind energy could play a significant role as an alternative energy source.Read More
The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA
All the news you need to know.Read More
Popcru concerned about the number of police killings in SA
The union said that since the beginning of 2023, thirteen officers were killed and several more were left with career-threatening injuries, leaving members of the police force fearing for their safety.Read More
When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics
Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa.Read More
Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police
Two people, including a local well known soccer coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a match.Read More