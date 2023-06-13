[WATCH] Stick to a shovel! Instructor fed up with learner's poor driving skills

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa. 13 June 2023 12:54 PM
Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police Two people, including a local well known soccer coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a match. 13 June 2023 12:18 PM
South Africa in the spotlight over terror funding A cocktail of conditions, including a functional financial system, liberties, porous borders, corruption and criminality have made... 13 June 2023 9:53 AM
View all Local
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why... 13 June 2023 8:48 AM
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible att... 13 June 2023 6:57 AM
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reas... 13 June 2023 6:26 AM
View all Politics
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms... 13 June 2023 9:31 AM
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!' Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias. 13 June 2023 7:41 AM
View all Business
Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world The global study ranked 50 countries based on five bad habits that are detrimental to human health. 13 June 2023 12:46 PM
[WATCH] Stick to a shovel! Instructor fed up with learner's poor driving skills "You can only work with a shovel and not drive," shouted the driving instructor. 13 June 2023 11:51 AM
Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception If you're hearing a crackling sound on the radio, you most likely have a signal problem. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner Jaypee Snyman helped fellow runner Siphiwe Dludla to finish the race, arm-in-arm, stealing the hearts of many. 13 June 2023 9:57 AM
'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker Barker, who led South Africa to their only AFCON triumph in 1996 died on Saturday after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. 12 June 2023 7:51 PM
View all Sport
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight. 13 June 2023 8:55 AM
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. 13 June 2023 7:52 AM
View all World
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Stick to a shovel! Instructor fed up with learner's poor driving skills

13 June 2023 11:51 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Learner drivers
Driving instructors
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

"You can only work with a shovel and not drive," shouted the driving instructor.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

When you were learning how to drive, did you have a cool, calm, and collected driving instructor?

It is common for family members, such as a mother or father, to teach their children how to drive at an early age.

The chances of being angry with your driving may be less.

A video of a frustrated instructor is TRENDING.

An instructor yells at the learner driver for not following the road signs and rules properly.

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.




13 June 2023 11:51 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Learner drivers
Driving instructors
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

© RATTANAKUN THONGBUN/123rf.com

Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world

13 June 2023 12:46 PM

The global study ranked 50 countries based on five bad habits that are detrimental to human health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get better radio reception in your car

Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception

13 June 2023 10:33 AM

If you're hearing a crackling sound on the radio, you most likely have a signal problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF rh2010

[LISTEN] The law and pet-friendly restaurants isn't PAWfect

13 June 2023 10:27 AM

A legal expert and the City's Programme Manager for Environmental Health weighs in on the legalities of pet-friendly restaurants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African actress, Michelle Mosalaka on the set of Netflix's 'Silver Siege'. Photo: Instagram/mosalakaem (screenshot)

International Albinism Awareness Day: 4 inspiring SA celebs making a difference

13 June 2023 10:19 AM

Let's take a look at some of SA’s talents that didn’t let their skin disorder get in the way of their big dreams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

#PrideMonth: How to be an ally for the LGBTQI+ community

13 June 2023 9:18 AM

Activist Jabulani Pereira says there is still a long way to go when it comes to allyship of the LGBTQI+ community in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik

12 June 2023 2:24 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ olegdudko/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next

12 June 2023 12:29 PM

What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The parcel was sitting at the SA Post Office for 13 years. Photo: Facebook/Sanja Hanekom

SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later

12 June 2023 12:25 PM

The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Twitter, video screengrab from Twitter user: @audas_vanschoor

[WATCH] Comrades Marathon's record-breaking winners and a friendship for life

12 June 2023 12:21 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending topics including the Comrades Marathon winners and an unexpected friendship for life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's 20 best selling vehicles for May

12 June 2023 11:34 AM

Two bakkies rule the roost.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world

Lifestyle

When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics

Local

[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner

Sport

EWN Highlights

CoJ budget speech: Morero to detail allocation of funds for service delivery

13 June 2023 4:40 PM

WATCH LIVE: 9th suspect arrested for Thabo Bester escape appears in court

13 June 2023 4:28 PM

ANC rushed to expel Ace Magashule from party, says Bathabile Dlamini

13 June 2023 3:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA