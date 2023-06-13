[WATCH] Stick to a shovel! Instructor fed up with learner's poor driving skills





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

When you were learning how to drive, did you have a cool, calm, and collected driving instructor?

It is common for family members, such as a mother or father, to teach their children how to drive at an early age.

The chances of being angry with your driving may be less.

A video of a frustrated instructor is TRENDING.

An instructor yells at the learner driver for not following the road signs and rules properly.

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.