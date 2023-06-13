India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
The western Indian state of Gujarat is on high alert as an extremely severe cyclone named 'Biparjoy' is due to hit parts of it on Thursday.
According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.
Residents have been requested to stay indoors and avoid visiting beaches on the day that the cyclone is likely to make landfall.
In addition, India's weather department has issued a warning to local authorities to ensure that the necessary evacuation plans are in place.
Gilchrist adds that the cyclone is predicted to be the second-highest cyclonic storm on record.
Biparjoy has reached Karachi. Its effects have started to show. Sohrab Goth Karachi at 2pm, June 13.#CycloneBiparjoy #Biparjoy #BiparjoyUpdate pic.twitter.com/HUyhSwPMXo' arshad (@zhernoboh) June 13, 2023
@IndiaCoastGuard Region North West #Gujarat evacuated 50 personnel fm Oil Rig ‘Key Singapore' 40 Km seaward fm #Dwarka in 7 sorties of overnight Ops by ICG ALH aircraft & ship Shoor Braved rough sea & inclement weather due approaching #Biparjoy Cyclone pic.twitter.com/Fp4rfKqoSs' PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) June 13, 2023
#CycloneBiparjoyUpdate' Karthikkare (@Karthik_kare) June 13, 2023
🚨📷 Huge wave pushing towards the bridge at the Bet Dwarka.
#CycloneAlert #Cyclone #CycloneBiparjoy #Biparjoy #BiparjoyCyclone #BiparjoyUpdate pic.twitter.com/8mwZO6gCKb
#viralvdoz #CycloneBiparjoyUpdate' ViralVdoz (@viralvdoz) June 13, 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy effect in the coastal areas of #Somnath and #Dwarka in #Gujarat with high tide. Waves of 20 to 30 feet rise. #BiparjoyCyclone #Gujarat #CycloneAlert #CycloneAlert #BiparjoyCyclone pic.twitter.com/UVrgGvn3Xq
Let's brace ourselves. Let's also hope it veers away; that could still happen.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit
Source : Pexels: Ray Bilcliff
