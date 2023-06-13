Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
World

India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit

13 June 2023 12:22 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
India cyclone

[PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

The western Indian state of Gujarat is on high alert as an extremely severe cyclone named 'Biparjoy' is due to hit parts of it on Thursday.

According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.

Residents have been requested to stay indoors and avoid visiting beaches on the day that the cyclone is likely to make landfall.

In addition, India's weather department has issued a warning to local authorities to ensure that the necessary evacuation plans are in place.

Gilchrist adds that the cyclone is predicted to be the second-highest cyclonic storm on record.

Let's brace ourselves. Let's also hope it veers away; that could still happen.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit




