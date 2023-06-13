Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world
South Africa has been ranked the 10th worst country in the world (out of 50) for unhealthy lifestyle habits.
This is according to a recent global study by medical aid comparison site, MedicalAid.
The study looked at five bad habits that are ‘detrimental to human health’ – excessive snacking that leads to obesity, avoiding exercise, alcohol consumption, smoking, and STDs per 100 000 people.
Data for the above-mentioned factors were pulled from the World Health Organisation, combining it into an overall ‘unhealthy lifestyle score’ out of 10.
The study noted that South Africa has…
· The highest rate of STD prevalence in the study – 37 273 out of 100 000 people.
· The 10th highest obesity rate (28.3% of the population)
· 14th highest inactivity rate (38% of the population)
· 14th lowest on alcohol consumption
· 15th lowest smoking rate
Topping the list of countries with the unhealthiest habits was Bulgaria, followed by Latvia in second place and Argentina in third place.
This article first appeared on 947 : Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world
