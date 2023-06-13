7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200
Looking to get something for Father’s Day that won’t break the bank?
We have the perfect list, and they’re all under R200!
Solving tech emergencies
Have a tech emergency? This nitty kit filled with useful tech bits is everything your dad will need.
What's in the box?
· A durable metal tin with a sliding lid (image on lid may vary from image shown)
· 1 mini-bottle of screen cleaner spray
· 1 microfibre cloth
· 1 Lightning-to-USB charging cable
· 1 cable wrap
Cost: R165
What’s cooking, good looking
If your dad loves to be in the kitchen or maybe his just a braai master, an apron is the perfect gift.
Cost: R149
Headphones on, world off
Whether your dad loves listening to music or watching movies on his devices, a good pair of headphones is a must.
Cost: R199
Have a solution for any situation
Every day needs a multi-tool in our books, not only is it convenient to have but it is just as easy to use.
Cost: R134
Hydrate in style
Everyone needs a hydration flask in their lives, especially those on the go.
Not only is it easy to store, but it keeps your drink cold and is not as easy to break like other water bottles.
Cost: R150
At-home barber
With everyone learning new skills and looking to save money, your dad might find his very own clippers kit helpful.
Cost: R159
Cuppa, anyone?
Who doesn’t love a good mug? Typo has some of the best (and most sarcastic) mugs, perfect for gift giving.
Cost: R99
This article first appeared on 947 : 7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-child-touching-father-s-face-1471843/
More from Lifestyle
Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car
If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal.Read More
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message
It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.Read More
Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world
The global study ranked 50 countries based on five bad habits that are detrimental to human health.Read More
[WATCH] Stick to a shovel! Instructor fed up with learner's poor driving skills
"You can only work with a shovel and not drive," shouted the driving instructor.Read More
Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception
If you're hearing a crackling sound on the radio, you most likely have a signal problem.Read More
[LISTEN] The law and pet-friendly restaurants isn't PAWfect
A legal expert and the City's Programme Manager for Environmental Health weighs in on the legalities of pet-friendly restaurants.Read More
International Albinism Awareness Day: 4 inspiring SA celebs making a difference
Let's take a look at some of SA’s talents that didn’t let their skin disorder get in the way of their big dreams.Read More
#PrideMonth: How to be an ally for the LGBTQI+ community
Activist Jabulani Pereira says there is still a long way to go when it comes to allyship of the LGBTQI+ community in South Africa.Read More
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs.Read More