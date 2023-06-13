Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has rubbished claims suggesting that his State of the City Address was stale and uninspiring.
Gwamanda defended his Soca against naysayers in council who debated his delivery.
Read: Opposition parties not impressed with Joburg Mayor Gwamanda's Soca speech
Opposition parties referred to his speech as uninspiring claiming that he did not provide practical solutions to the city's problems.
But Gwamanda came out and labelled the criticism over his address as groundless and unfounded.
He assured Joburg residents that during his time in office, service delivery would be prioritised.
“I would like to assure the residents that government in its current form is stable and there is no leadership crisis in the city of Johannesburg.”
ALSO READ:
- CoJ intending to reduce dependence on Eskom – Gwamanda
- ActionSA files motion of no confidence against Gwamanda
This article first appeared on EWN : Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
