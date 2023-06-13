Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong and the editor of TechCentral, Duncan McLeod.
- Telkom's results for the past financial year are "pedestrian", to put it mildly
- It's also confirmed the rejection of a bid (the latest) from a consortium of investors led by former CEO Sipho Maseko
Telkom's reported that it suffered a R10 billion loss over the past financial year.
Revenue was marginally up by 0.9% to R43 138 million.
Posting its results for the year to end-March 2023, Telkom said it was affectedby impairments, restructuring costs and, of course, loadshedding.
At the same time, the JSE-listed telecoms company has confirmed it rejected a bid (the latest) from a consortium of investors led by former CEO Sipho Maseko.
On Monday, Telkom had confirmed it received what it called an unsolicited non-binding indicative letter from a consortium for the acquisition of a a controlling stake in the company.
RELATED: Telkom shares surge after bid received for controlling stake in telecoms company
The consortium, led by Maseko (Afrifund), comprised Axian Telecom and the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
The government owns40.5% of Telkom.
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong.
The board has officially rejected that (Maseko-led) bid... It looks at a couple of things - the value that is being proposed... and the ability of the consortium to execute it. It's on those grounds that the bid has been rejected.Serame Taukobong, CEO - Telkom Consumer
Taukobong also commented on the reason Telkom lost more than 200 000 fixed line customers over the past financial year, and the vision for the future.
It's a functionality of just migrating from older technology to new technology.Serame Taukobong, CEO - Telkom Consumer
It's all about scale because we are still the most sizeable infraco company... It's time to get out of the legacy (business) and start positioning ourselves strongly for the Telkom of the future, which is still the most significant infraco company in telcos in South Africa.Serame Taukobong, CEO - Telkom Consumer
TechCentral reported on Tuesday that the MTN Group has hinted strongly that it remains interested in buying Telkom.
Khoaripe talks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod and asks him where it's gone wrong for Telkom.
Mcleod says the big factor in the subdued financial results was the company's write-down of R13 billion.
I think the company is under a similar sort of pressure as the other telecommunications operators, driven by the weak economy, consumers under pressure, and of course loadshedding. So you see Telkom and other operators having to invest huge amounts of money in battery backup and diesel... to keep their networks running.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
At the same time Telkom has some special challenges that are unique to it, McLeod adds.
"The big worry for me is that mobile growth has virtually disappeared."
This revenue growth which had for years been the strongest performer inside Telkom came in at just 1.8%, he says.
They put on a very brave face this morning and said 'we don't need a white knight to come and save us' but the fact is these results are not great. It's a company that's gone through a round of retrenchments and will probably have to go through another at some point. The pressure is on here.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
A lot of people say the South African market is perhaps not big enough to sustain three big infrastructure operators in Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, and that an acquisition by MTN may make the most sense... I'd be very surprised if there isn't some major corporate action around Telkom within the next 12 months.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
Scroll to the top to listen to the interviews (patches of poor audio quality)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'
