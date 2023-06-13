Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait. 13 June 2023 9:54 PM
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting ventu... 13 June 2023 9:22 PM
Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour' Telkom has rejected a bid for a controlling stake of the company from a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko. 13 June 2023 7:29 PM
View all Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics? While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs. 13 June 2023 5:01 PM
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why... 13 June 2023 8:48 AM
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible att... 13 June 2023 6:57 AM
View all Politics
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches The 2023 State of Ransomware report for South Africa claimed that several organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2022. 13 June 2023 11:38 AM
View all Business
Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal. 13 June 2023 3:53 PM
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all. 13 June 2023 2:17 PM
7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200 You don't need to break bank looking for a Father's Day gift. 13 June 2023 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
View all Sport
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight. 13 June 2023 8:55 AM
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. 13 June 2023 7:52 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments

13 June 2023 9:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Virgin active
Bruce Whitfield
Christo Wiese
Brait
listing
company results
Peter Hayward-Butt

Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO of Brait.

Investment holding company Brait has reported a strong operating performance for its financial year ended 31 March 2023.

It recorded EBITDA growth (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 16% to R1,731 million, largely driven by its Millbake bread business.

© vlbentley/123rf.com
© vlbentley/123rf.com

The Christo Wiese-backed investment group also reported a strong operating performance from Virgin Active across all its territories, particularly during the last six months.

Virgin Active membership grew 14% to 963 000 over the past 12 months.

As Brait prepares to return value to shareholders, its gym business would likely be unbundled and listed separately.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO of Brait.

It's been a transformational year... For the group, when Ethos took over the advisory mandate of this business three years ago it had I think R7 billion of debt at the centre, and with the listing this year of Premier we reduced that to zero... So we've really changed the risk profile of the business from a Brait perspective.

Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Brait

From an operational perspective it's been a relatively good year - a decent performance from Virgin Active off a relatively low base... active members up 14%, 22% revenue growth... The star performer really was Premier which grew its EBITDA by 16% although our new-look fashion retail business in the UK grew its EBITDA by 68%. I think those businesses performed well in a relatively tough environment.

Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Brait

Brait is planning to exit its portfolio by 2024 to unlock value for shareholders.

Hayward-Butt explains how this impacts Virgin Active, which makes up 53% of Brait’s total assets.

Brait trades at a very significant discount to its net asset value around about 50%, and one way to unlock that value is to return those assets to shareholders without having the investment holding company in place. What we intend to do over the next 18 months or so is to sell the UK retail business New Look... then unbundle the Premier shares that have been listed to our Brait shareholders.

Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Brait

That would leave Virgin Active as the only asset left within the Brait portfolio and then, effectively, Brait would become Virgin Active as a listed entity in time... We currently have a primary listing in Amsterdam, and a secondary listing on the JSE, so it would assume that (a dual listing).

Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Brait

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments




13 June 2023 9:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Virgin active
Bruce Whitfield
Christo Wiese
Brait
listing
company results
Peter Hayward-Butt

More from Business

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs

13 June 2023 9:22 PM

Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom Direct store. Image: Facebook.

Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'

13 June 2023 7:29 PM

Telkom has rejected a bid for a controlling stake of the company from a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©pressmaster/123rf.com

How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world

13 June 2023 11:45 AM

The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches

13 June 2023 11:38 AM

The 2023 State of Ransomware report for South Africa claimed that several organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency

13 June 2023 9:31 AM

The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'

13 June 2023 7:41 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

Why travel insurance is crucial for professionals embracing remote work & travel

12 June 2023 8:22 PM

Increased travel brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between

12 June 2023 8:00 PM

Microsoft describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you tablet flexibility and laptop performance and battery life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

BEWARE! Cybersecurity breaches are on the rise in South Africa

12 June 2023 7:42 PM

Are South African companies too lax when it comes to cyber security?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs

13 June 2023 9:22 PM

Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom Direct store. Image: Facebook.

Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'

13 June 2023 7:29 PM

Telkom has rejected a bid for a controlling stake of the company from a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?

13 June 2023 5:01 PM

While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was at the Western Cape High Court on 13 March 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims

13 June 2023 4:03 PM

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office sought to bribe her with R600,000 to make the inquiry disappear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'

13 June 2023 2:50 PM

This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered the State of the City Address last week and highlighted the prioritisation of service delivery, while some council members deemed his speech vague and uninspiring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Joe Biden meets with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 16 September 2022. Picture: SAUL LOEB / AFP

US has no intention of moving Agoa Forum from SA, says Dirco

13 June 2023 2:33 PM

This follows a letter from a group of US lawmakers to President Joe Biden's administration to sanction South Africa for what is perceived as its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: kie-ker from Pixabay

[LISTEN] How much is wind energy contributing to our electricity grid?

13 June 2023 1:38 PM

With our ongoing electricity crisis, wind energy could play a significant role as an alternative energy source.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Joe Biden is seen before giving remarks in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol on 6 January 2022 in Washington, DC. Picture: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images/AFP

The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA

13 June 2023 1:29 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter/SAPoliceService

Popcru concerned about the number of police killings in SA

13 June 2023 12:57 PM

The union said that since the beginning of 2023, thirteen officers were killed and several more were left with career-threatening injuries, leaving members of the police force fearing for their safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed nearly 10,000 newly trained officers at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria on 13 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics

13 June 2023 12:54 PM

Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'

Local

Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims

Local

US has no intention of moving Agoa Forum from SA, says Dirco

Local

EWN Highlights

'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker

14 June 2023 12:12 AM

Parliament passes 'revolutionary' NHI Bill paving way for universal healthcare

13 June 2023 11:59 PM

Mark Fish recalls last visit to Clive Barker: 'He deserves to go rest now'

13 June 2023 11:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA