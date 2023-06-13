How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier about their findings.
High-impact start-ups and entrepreneurs are attracting substantial venture capital investment to South Africa according to its latest figures, reports Endeavor South Africa.
This creates jobs and grows revenue exponentially, contrary to current local economic and business trends it says.
Endeavor SA's work is to select, scale and accelerate the growth of these high-impact businesses.
The company does this by providing them with "access to global funders, international markets and a network of successful local and global entrepreneurs for tailored one-to-one mentorship".
Endeavor says its Harvest Fund II - launched in 2021 - raised R190 million and has invested in 17 companies, making it the most active SA venture capital fund in 2021 and 2022.
In 2022, these companies collectively raised R7 billion, achieved a combined R5.7 billion in revenue, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 123%, and employing 9,600 people.Endeavor South Africa
They have collectively created around 2,800 jobs a year, of which 75% were for black South Africans and 90% for youth.Endeavor South Africa
We provide entrepreneurs looking to start high-growth businesses in South Africa with in-depth information, regulations, and attributes.' SA Startup Act Movement (@SA_startupact) March 23, 2023
Interact with the SA Startup Policy Library here: https://t.co/7E0iUgTwFG
Join the Movement today: https://t.co/oIr6leVWFr#southafrica pic.twitter.com/tcabhOawLc
Motheo Khoaripe gets more detail from Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor SA.
She says it's "really exciting" for the company to see what is happening in the high-growth entrepreneurial and venture capital space here at the moment.
At Endeavor we work with 60 of these high-growth businesses based in South Africa... We're a global organisation and work with more than 2 500 of these companies internationally, and you have to call out that these local businesses have been able to attract an enormous amount of private capital, and they're driving both revenue growth and job creation at a very fast pace.Alison Collier, MD - Endeavor SA
Looking at the portfolio of these 60 SA-based businesses, their revenue sits anywhere between R10 million and R1.5 billion Collier notes.
The average growth rate they have been delivering over this past year is north of 78%, Endeavor's found.
She says while the type of business varies, they are all tech-enabled high growth businesses.
Leading the pack are fintech companies (TymeBank is one example), followed by software solution outfits.
The fintech businesses... it's because the banking sector in South Africa is so well-developed, coupled with the fact that we have a very interesting consumer base here, from high-end... to a large low-income group.Alison Collier, MD - Endeavor SA
With the mass market problems that they're solving, they really are leading the way when it comes to attracting capital from international markets.Alison Collier, MD - Endeavor SA
Scroll up to listen to Collier's detailed analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wavebreakmediamicro/wavebreakmediamicro1702/wavebreakmediamicro170211468/71863283-portrait-of-business-executive-standing-with-arms-crossed-in-office.jpg
More from Business
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments
Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.Read More
Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'
Telkom has rejected a bid for a controlling stake of the company from a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world
The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.Read More
Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches
The 2023 State of Ransomware report for South Africa claimed that several organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2022.Read More
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency
The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.Read More
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.Read More
Why travel insurance is crucial for professionals embracing remote work & travel
Increased travel brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies.Read More
Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between
Microsoft describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you tablet flexibility and laptop performance and battery life.Read More
More from Local
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments
Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.Read More
Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'
Telkom has rejected a bid for a controlling stake of the company from a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.Read More
Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office sought to bribe her with R600,000 to make the inquiry disappear.Read More
Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'
This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered the State of the City Address last week and highlighted the prioritisation of service delivery, while some council members deemed his speech vague and uninspiring.Read More
US has no intention of moving Agoa Forum from SA, says Dirco
This follows a letter from a group of US lawmakers to President Joe Biden's administration to sanction South Africa for what is perceived as its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
[LISTEN] How much is wind energy contributing to our electricity grid?
With our ongoing electricity crisis, wind energy could play a significant role as an alternative energy source.Read More
The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA
All the news you need to know.Read More
Popcru concerned about the number of police killings in SA
The union said that since the beginning of 2023, thirteen officers were killed and several more were left with career-threatening injuries, leaving members of the police force fearing for their safety.Read More
More from Lifestyle
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.Read More
Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car
If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal.Read More
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message
It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.Read More
7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200
You don't need to break bank looking for a Father's Day gift.Read More
Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world
The global study ranked 50 countries based on five bad habits that are detrimental to human health.Read More
[WATCH] Stick to a shovel! Instructor fed up with learner's poor driving skills
"You can only work with a shovel and not drive," shouted the driving instructor.Read More
Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception
If you're hearing a crackling sound on the radio, you most likely have a signal problem.Read More
[LISTEN] The law and pet-friendly restaurants isn't PAWfect
A legal expert and the City's Programme Manager for Environmental Health weighs in on the legalities of pet-friendly restaurants.Read More
International Albinism Awareness Day: 4 inspiring SA celebs making a difference
Let's take a look at some of SA’s talents that didn’t let their skin disorder get in the way of their big dreams.Read More