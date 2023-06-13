How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs





Motheo Khoaripe talks to Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier about their findings.

High-impact start-ups and entrepreneurs are attracting substantial venture capital investment to South Africa according to its latest figures, reports Endeavor South Africa.

This creates jobs and grows revenue exponentially, contrary to current local economic and business trends it says.

Endeavor SA's work is to select, scale and accelerate the growth of these high-impact businesses.

The company does this by providing them with "access to global funders, international markets and a network of successful local and global entrepreneurs for tailored one-to-one mentorship".

Endeavor says its Harvest Fund II - launched in 2021 - raised R190 million and has invested in 17 companies, making it the most active SA venture capital fund in 2021 and 2022.

In 2022, these companies collectively raised R7 billion, achieved a combined R5.7 billion in revenue, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 123%, and employing 9,600 people. Endeavor South Africa

They have collectively created around 2,800 jobs a year, of which 75% were for black South Africans and 90% for youth. Endeavor South Africa

Motheo Khoaripe gets more detail from Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor SA.

She says it's "really exciting" for the company to see what is happening in the high-growth entrepreneurial and venture capital space here at the moment.

At Endeavor we work with 60 of these high-growth businesses based in South Africa... We're a global organisation and work with more than 2 500 of these companies internationally, and you have to call out that these local businesses have been able to attract an enormous amount of private capital, and they're driving both revenue growth and job creation at a very fast pace. Alison Collier, MD - Endeavor SA

Looking at the portfolio of these 60 SA-based businesses, their revenue sits anywhere between R10 million and R1.5 billion Collier notes.

The average growth rate they have been delivering over this past year is north of 78%, Endeavor's found.

She says while the type of business varies, they are all tech-enabled high growth businesses.

Leading the pack are fintech companies (TymeBank is one example), followed by software solution outfits.

The fintech businesses... it's because the banking sector in South Africa is so well-developed, coupled with the fact that we have a very interesting consumer base here, from high-end... to a large low-income group. Alison Collier, MD - Endeavor SA

With the mass market problems that they're solving, they really are leading the way when it comes to attracting capital from international markets. Alison Collier, MD - Endeavor SA

