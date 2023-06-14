Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?





Nomaswazi Phumo (senior strategic planner, Ogilvy South Africa) shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Artificial intelligence is a big talking point at the moment as various industries try to show how it can work for them

- KitKat's attempt to marry its brand with this technology is not a great success though, says an advertising expert

This week, Ogilvy South Africa's Nomaswazi Phumo "zeroes" in on a KitKat radio spot which employs artificial intelligence.

The script is narrated by a robot voice and a human pops up at the end to deliver a few lines.

"That opening was written by AI... it gave us a chance for a break because why should we do all the work..."

AI's a big talking point as various industries try to show how it can work for them, but Phumo feels this commercial showcasing the technology in advertising just under-delivers.

I think it's a brilliant attempt at I guess an ongoing conversation that is now a lived reality... There was an incredible opportunity to potentially just show how the two worlds meet, how we would be unpacking AI on the radio as a brand like KitKat, but it felt very oversimplified... Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

...whereas they could have done something quite interesting and very KitKat. Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

