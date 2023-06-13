Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

- A new book focuses on helping business owners who haven't studied marketing at an advanced level

- It's a useful, basic how-to-get-started guide on digital marketing, says Flux Trends' Bronwyn William

RELATED STORY: What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity

@ rawpixel/123rf
@ rawpixel/123rf

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed "Small Business – Big Plans" by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain,all about using digital marketing to help your South African business thrive.

Small Business - Big Plans book cover: NB Publishers on Facebook
Small Business - Big Plans book cover: NB Publishers on Facebook

Williams notes that the authors of this book themselves fulfill the role of "middleman" in the online marketing industry.

It's really a crash course in marketing for people who didn't study marketing at a tertiary level, which is most small owners. It goes through all the basics - all the things you might have skipped if you had not gone through that training yourself.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

It's a basic how-to-get-started guide: from how to set up a website, how to build your social media marketing... to how to select and manage digital public relations and/or marketing and advertising agencies, should you need those services going forward.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

They provide checklists so that you can determine for yourself if you are ready to engage the services of professionals of if you could actually end up doing these things yourself.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

As somebody... who has worked with businesses of all sizes... I can attest to the fact that many of the tips covered in this book are essentially low- or no-cost ways to get your business noticed by more people, which is essential when you're starting out.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description by NB Publishers:

Tailored specifically to the digital world in the 2020s, this easy-to-read practical guide is packed with expert insights along with plenty of real world examples.

Weaving core digital marketing principles into a specifically South African context, you’ll learn: •How to craft a digital sales strategy •How to create a website •The basics of search engine optimisation •How to write emotive web copy that inspires action •How to navigate the world of influencers and social media

Scroll to the top to listen to Williams' review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA




