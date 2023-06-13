Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Warren Tucker, Motoring Journalist.
Many people are looking closely at their monthly expenses at the moment, and this may come with thoughts about changing your car for something that fits you better and can hopefully help you save.
If you have made the decision to trade in your car you will of course want to get a great deal.
Tucker says that before you do trade in your car there are a few things that you should know.
He says you need to know the trade and retail value of your car, and whether it is an attractive buy for a dealer.
You can look on cars.co.za or Auto Trader and you can see what the dealers are selling the cars for.Warren Tucker, Motoring Journalist
In addition to this, you should also check the mileage parameters on your car as this could impact the value.
Tucker says you should be averaging between 20 000km to 25 000km per year, and if you are doing more than that you will get a lower trade.
You have got to be honest with the position you are in.Warren Tucker, Motoring Journalist
Listen to the interview above for more.
