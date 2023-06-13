Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
Mike Wills speaks with Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst.
Politicians need to manage huge budgets and the needs and expectations of the country.
However, to get into that position there is no specific degree or qualification that a person needs.
On the one hand, this can be a positive as it ensures no person is unfairly excluded from getting involved in politics.
Some leaders have come out in our society… without qualifications and they have done well.Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
Morally, it is difficult to impose the requirements that say we need qualifications.Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
Unfortunately, Mathekga says that it can create issues if some leaders do not have a deep understanding of some of the complicated aspects of their position.
It sounds quite elitist, but I think that it helps if people understand some of the technicalities of the portfolio they are going to be leading.Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
If members were technically qualified, their work would be easier for them to do.Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
That does not mean that we can say people who do not have qualifications should not be considered.Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
