Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases audio recordings to support extortion allegations





John Perlman speaks with Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.

Mkhwebane held a press conference on Tuesday where she released audio recordings related to allegations of bribery and extortion against ANC MPs.

These recordings included conversations allegedly between her husband David Skosana and late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

She had reportedly been urged not to make these recordings public but rather to hand the evidence to the committee.

She has claimed that ANC MPs, including Joemat-Pettersson, and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office, attempted to get her and her husband to pay R600 000 to influence the inquiry against her.

She has also opened a criminal case against MPs over these claims of bribery and extortion.

According to Zikalala, before recordings can be used for criminal proceedings, there is a process to determine their validity.

He says the court would need to verify when and how the audio was recorded and whether or not the voices in the recording sound like the people she claims them to be.

They will have to find additional evidence to corroborate that the people in the recording were or could have been together at the time of the recording.

If those elements link together then it increases the admissibility of the evidence. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst

After this, the court would have to determine what the weight of the evidence will be.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was at the Western Cape High Court on 13 March 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

It is a whole methodology and a number of things which are done just to check whether what we have as evidence is authentic or not. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst

