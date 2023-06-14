PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 10, 28, 31, 35, 42 PB: 01
PowerBall Plus: 23, 30, 33, 38, 49 PB: 20
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023
Source : pixabay.com
