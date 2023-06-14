PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FS community left in the lurch after Eskom refuses to store power from PV plant Some 21 shareholders have invested more than R100 million in the construction of a four-hectare solar power plant, with the aim of... 14 June 2023 6:57 AM
The day that was: Mkhwebane’s R600k bribery claims, ANC’s ‘rush’ to expel Ace The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton. 14 June 2023 5:42 AM
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait. 13 June 2023 9:54 PM
View all Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics? While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs. 13 June 2023 5:01 PM
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why... 13 June 2023 8:48 AM
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible att... 13 June 2023 6:57 AM
View all Politics
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting ventu... 13 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour' Telkom has rejected a bid for a controlling stake of the company from a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko. 13 June 2023 7:29 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 14 June 2023 6:24 AM
Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal. 13 June 2023 3:53 PM
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all. 13 June 2023 2:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
View all Sport
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight. 13 June 2023 8:55 AM
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023

14 June 2023 6:24 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Powerball
Powerball results
PowerBall plus
powerball draw

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 10, 28, 31, 35, 42 PB: 01

PowerBall Plus: 23, 30, 33, 38, 49 PB: 20

For more details visit the National Lottery website.


This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023




14 June 2023 6:24 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Powerball
Powerball results
PowerBall plus
powerball draw

More from Lifestyle

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs

13 June 2023 9:22 PM

Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resolving car sale contract. © Pichsakul Promrungsee/123rf.com

Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car

13 June 2023 3:53 PM

If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mangostar/123rf

The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message

13 June 2023 2:17 PM

It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Child Touching Father's Face. Photo: Pexels/Biova Nakou

7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200

13 June 2023 1:54 PM

You don't need to break bank looking for a Father's Day gift.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© RATTANAKUN THONGBUN/123rf.com

Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world

13 June 2023 12:46 PM

The global study ranked 50 countries based on five bad habits that are detrimental to human health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © michaeljung /123rf.com

[WATCH] Stick to a shovel! Instructor fed up with learner's poor driving skills

13 June 2023 11:51 AM

"You can only work with a shovel and not drive," shouted the driving instructor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get better radio reception in your car

Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception

13 June 2023 10:33 AM

If you're hearing a crackling sound on the radio, you most likely have a signal problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF rh2010

[LISTEN] The law and pet-friendly restaurants isn't PAWfect

13 June 2023 10:27 AM

A legal expert and the City's Programme Manager for Environmental Health weighs in on the legalities of pet-friendly restaurants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African actress, Michelle Mosalaka on the set of Netflix's 'Silver Siege'. Photo: Instagram/mosalakaem (screenshot)

International Albinism Awareness Day: 4 inspiring SA celebs making a difference

13 June 2023 10:19 AM

Let's take a look at some of SA’s talents that didn’t let their skin disorder get in the way of their big dreams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Lifestyle

FS community left in the lurch after Eskom refuses to store power from PV plant

Local

The day that was: Mkhwebane’s R600k bribery claims, ANC’s ‘rush’ to expel Ace

Local

EWN Highlights

Hospital doctors in England stage 72-hour walkout

14 June 2023 10:14 AM

Before a federal judge, Trump denies mishandling US secrets

14 June 2023 9:57 AM

More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident

14 June 2023 9:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA