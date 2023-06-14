



JOHANNESBURG - The community of Frankfort in the Free State have been left in the lurch after Eskom refused to assist with storing electricity generated from a solar plant.

Some 21 shareholders have invested more than R100 million in the construction of a four-hectare solar power plant, with the aim of generating their own electricity.

But Eskom claims they cannot store the 3.8 megawatts generated by the solar plant on the national grid as it could collapse the entire network.

In the dusty and quiet town of Frankfort, an immense struggle over power quietly wages on.

Rural Maintenance, a company contracted to the Mafube local municipality, of which Frankfort falls under, has for the past decade been running the electricity network on behalf of the municipality.

The family-run company took Eskom to the Gauteng High Court last month over the dispute regarding electricity generated from the solar plant in Frankfort.

Rural Maintenance CEO, Chris Bosch, explains: "Our big disagreement with Eskom... Eskom says the moment we switched on that plant it became part of the network. Now the fact that we paid R100 million as a community for that plant, there should be no undue benefit for us, the benefit should be from the electricity you sell from it, not benefit that transpires to the community."

The community will now have to invest another R100 million on lithium-ion batteries to store the electricity generated from the solar plant.

This article first appeared on EWN : FS community left in the lurch after Eskom refuses to store power from PV plant